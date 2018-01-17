Buc-ee’s Gets A+ Rating in GasBuddy's 2017 Year-End Report Card

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's bucked the competition in GasBuddy’s 2017 Year-End Report Card.

The Texas-based retailer sweeps the ranking by capturing the highest ratings and reviews in all six GasBuddy categories, including: coffee, cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting, restrooms and overall.

Here’s how the top-rated convenience players did in 2017:

Top-Rated Overall:

Buc-ee’s Kelley’s Market Kwik Trip Inc. QuikTrip Corp. Wawa Inc. Hy-Vee Inc. QuickChek Corp. Sheetz Inc. Parker’s NOCO Express

Top-Rated Coffee:

Buc-ee’s Kelley’s Market Wawa Weigel’s Hy-Vee

Top-Rated Outdoor Lighting:

Buc-ee’s Kelley’s Market Wawa Hy-Vee QuikTrip

Top-Rated Customer Service:

Buc-ee’s Kelley’s Market QuikTrip Kwik Trip Hy-Vee

Top-Rated Cleanliness:

Buc-ee’s Kelley’s Market Hy-Vee Kwik Trip QuikTrip

Top-Rated Restrooms:

Buc-ee’s Kelley’s Market Hy-Vee Kwik Trip QuikTrip

“These are destination brands that directly compete with restaurants, coffee shops, and — in some cases — even supermarkets,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. “Although gas stations are still in the business of selling gas, the leading brands have become so much more. They’re a refuge for motorists looking for great food, an amazing cup of coffee, or some of the best customer service you’ll find anywhere.”

GasBuddy’s data science team compiled the findings by examining the customer ratings and reviews data between Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, only considering convenience stores with more than 30 retail locations in the United States.

Headquartered in Lake Jackson, Buc-ee’s operates 33 locations.