Buc-ee's Has the Nation's Highest-Rated Gas Station Coffee

BOSTON — Buc-ee's topped GasBuddy's list of the highest rated gas station coffee for the third year in a row.

In honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, the smartphone app ranked gas station brands' coffee overall and in each state.

While Buc-ee's was No. 1 overall, Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. and Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip Corp. tied for the top spot in six states each. Westborough, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms followed as the highest rated coffee in five Northeastern states.

"Gas station convenience store brands across the country have been quick to include offerings that are competitive with national coffee brands, including sourcing premium coffee beans and making handcrafted espresso beverages," said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. "Given the recent surge in on-demand, convenience-driven retail, it's clear that the one-stop-shop for gas and a fresh cup of coffee is appealing to American drivers."

The full state-by-state list of top gas station coffee is available here.

Lake Jackson, Texas-based Buc-ee's operates 34 locations. Boston-based GasBuddy connects drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop.