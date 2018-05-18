Buc-ee's Sits Atop the Throne With Highest-Rated Restrooms

BOSTON — As the peak summer driving season approaches, GasBuddy revealed which gas station brands have the highest-rated restrooms to eliminate the stress and panic that often ensues when nature calls, the company stated.

Texas-based Buc-ee's sits atop the throne as the brand with the highest-rated gas station restrooms in the nation.

QuikTrip Corp. flushed the competition for the second consecutive year in seven states — the most of any brand. Wawa Inc. came in second, leading in six East Coast states, followed by Chevron Corp., Cumberland Farms, Kum & Go LC and Maverik Inc., each topping the list in three states.

Quality restrooms are a big concern for motorists. According to GasBuddy's 2018 summer travel survey, 37 percent of respondents said one of their worst fears when road tripping is when nature calls and being unsure of where to stop for a clean restroom.

"We all understand the high level of stress when it comes to needing to use the restroom while on the road. According to our research, more than half of consumers said that a clean restroom is mandatory when considering where to stop," said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.

"There are a couple of surprise winners in this year's top-rated restroom results, which only further proves that consumers are taking note of brands that go the extra mile to keep their facilities sparkling," he added.

Ensuring restrooms are clean makes for better business. In a recent report, gas stations with above-average restroom ratings on GasBuddy saw a 33-percent increase in foot traffic compared to those with below-average ratings.

Here is how each c-store and gas station retailer measured up in each of the 50 states:

Alaska — Tesoro Alabama — MAPCO Arkansas — Kum & Go Arizona — QuikTrip California — Quik Stop Colorado — Kum & Go Connecticut — Cumberland Farms Delaware — Wawa Florida — Wawa Georgia — QuikTrip Iowa — Cenex Idaho — Chevron Illinois — Kelley's Market Indiana — Casey's General Store Kansas — QuikTrip Kentucky — Pilot Louisiana — RaceTrac Massachusetts — Cumberland Farms Maryland — Wawa Maine — Irving Michigan — Holiday Minnesota — Kwik Trip Missouri — QuikTrip Mississippi — Marathon Montana — Cenex North Carolina — QuikTrip North Dakota — Casey's General Store Nebraska — Kum & Go New Hampshire — Irving New Jersey — Wawa New Mexico — Chevron Nevada — Maverik New York — 7-Eleven Ohio — Sheetz Oklahoma — QuikTrip Oregon — Chevron Pennsylvania — Wawa Rhode Island — Cumberland Farms South Carolina — QuikTrip South Dakota — Sinclair Tennessee — Weigel's Texas — Buc-ee's Utah — Maverik Virginia — Wawa Vermont — Mobil Washington — Mobil Wisconsin — Kwik Trip West Virginia — Sheetz Wyoming — Maverik Hawaii — Shell

