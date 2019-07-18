Buc-ee's Takes Top Spot in GasBuddy's Q2 2019 C-store Report Card

BOSTON — Buc-ee's ranked No. 1 on GasBuddy's "Top 101 Fuel and Convenience Brands" list, part of its report card for the second quarter of 2019. The retailer received the highest ratings overall.

The other slots in the top five consist of West Valley, Utah-based Holiday Oil; Nashville, Tenn.-based Twice Daily; La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip; and Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip.

In the report, smartphone app GasBuddy ranked fuel and convenience store brands with 4,000-plus locations based on more than 2 million ratings submitted by GasBuddy users between April 1 and June 30. The rankings, along with four additional number-of-location segments, examine retailers in six categories: cleanliness, coffee, customer service, outdoor lighting, restrooms and overall experience.

In the 4,000+ location segment, San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron appeared at the top of four categories, including cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting and overall experience. Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum topped the coffee category, while Irving, Texas-based Mobil received the highest ratings for its restrooms.

"Millions of Americans hit the road for the start of the summer driving season in the second quarter, and more drivers on the road means more competition," said Frank Beard, convenience store trends analyst at GasBuddy. "Many of the highest-rated brands saw downward movement quarter-over-quarter as they contend for seasonal market share with their fuel and foodservice offerings. Notably, a few brands have entered the list of the 15 highest-rated brands for the first time, including Holiday Oil, Gate and Byrne Dairy."

Other report highlights include:

The Northeast and the South each have five brands in the top 15 slots of the list, making those regions the ones with the most top-rated brands in the United States.

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Store (1,000+ locations) and Buc-ee's (30-49 locations) received top ratings in their respective segments in Q1 and Q2 in all six categories.

Twice Daily swept the Q2 rankings in its segment (50-249 locations) with the highest ratings in five of six categories, with Massillon, Ohio-based Bellstores taking the top spot for highest rated gas station coffee.

Outdoor lighting received the most ratings out of any category, followed by customer service and cleanliness.

The full report is available here.

Boston-based GasBuddy connects drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop.