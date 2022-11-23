Build Your D&I Foundation Beginning With a Diverse Workforce

Convenience Store News has launched an industrywide initiative to facilitate engagement among all stakeholders in the convenience channel around diversity and inclusion (D&I), with underwriting support from Altria Group Distribution Co., The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co. and WorkJam. This platform is designed to be a catalyst for discussion, innovation, engagement and action.



Join us as we present a unique, virtual discussion around the importance of building your D&I foundation beginning with a diverse workforce, and how to eliminate barriers in your organization that prevent you from effectively recruiting, retaining and advancing inclusive talent.



During this one-hour webcast, a panel of c-store industry leaders will discuss such topics as:

Establishing inclusive recruitment strategies

Making your organization attractive to inclusive talent

Ensuring a positive and welcoming workplace environment for inclusive talent

Demonstrating your commitment to a diverse workforce from the top down

Fostering the advancement of inclusive talent

Setting targets and tracking your progress