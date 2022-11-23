d&i-webinar-hero
Build Your D&I Foundation Beginning With a Diverse Workforce

Wednesday, December 14 at 2pm ET
Convenience Store News has launched an industrywide initiative to facilitate engagement among all stakeholders in the convenience channel around diversity and inclusion (D&I), with underwriting support from Altria Group Distribution Co., The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co. and WorkJam. This platform is designed to be a catalyst for discussion, innovation, engagement and action.
 
Join us as we present a unique, virtual discussion around the importance of building your D&I foundation beginning with a diverse workforce, and how to eliminate barriers in your organization that prevent you from effectively recruiting, retaining and advancing inclusive talent. 
 
During this one-hour webcast, a panel of c-store industry leaders will discuss such topics as:

  • Establishing inclusive recruitment strategies 
  • Making your organization attractive to inclusive talent 
  • Ensuring a positive and welcoming workplace environment for inclusive talent
  • Demonstrating your commitment to a diverse workforce from the top down 
  • Fostering the advancement of inclusive talent
  • Setting targets and tracking your progress

Sponsored By

d&i-logos
