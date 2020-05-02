Bumgarner Oil Co. Selects New Software Provider to Streamline Operations

HICKORY, N.C. — Bumgarner Oil is partnering with Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems), which will serve as the software provider for both its convenience stores and its retail and wholesale fuel business.

The company selected ADD Systems for its ability to streamline day-to-do operations across all aspects of the business, increase efficiency and provide new insights.

"We have been very pleased in our relationship with ADD Systems thus far," said General Manager Zach Bumgarner. "We feel that they are a great company with strong values and offer a high quality product. We look forward to many years of partnership together."

Bumgarner will use ADD eStore for its c-store operations and ADD Energy E3 for its wholesale and retail fuel business. It also plans to implement Raven tablets as its mobile delivery solution.

Additionally, Bumgarner will use Atlas Reporting, ADD Systems' solution for business intelligence and reporting, which provides operational insights and analytics for the stores with real-time point-of-sale reporting.

Hickory-based Bumgarner Oil operates 13 convenience stores and services wholesale fuel customers in western North Carolina.