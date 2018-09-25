“C” Is for Convenience & Compete

The definition of "convenience" isn’t the same as it was even just yesterday.

Today’s brick-and-mortar retailers are offering convenience across multiple platforms, including the ever-growing dollar store segment; smaller-format concepts like Walmart’s pilot of its version of a c-store; and technology-driven experiences like Amazon Go.

That’s why it’s fitting that the overarching theme of the 2018 NACS Show, being held Oct. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is "Compete." Through education and general sessions that address hot-button topics, to the latest industry insights and new solutions, the NACS Show aims to help c-store operators not only compete against everyone who is offering convenience today, but also compete for attention in the minds of shoppers.

"Getting and keeping attention is the single most important objective for businesses today, especially with disruption to existing business models that previously existed for years or even decades," Jeff Lenard, vice president of strategic industry initiatives, for NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, told Convenience Store News.

"When we compete as an industry, everyone grows and everyone profits. Competition also fuels continuous improvement in the convenience industry. It gives us the edge and fuels the momentum we need to continue to deliver on the convenience promise," he added.

Convenient Offers

Now in its 45th year, the 2018 NACS Show welcomes nearly 25,000 attendees who have access to an expo floor boasting 400,000 square feet, where they can find thousands of the newest products and services that c-stores sell and use every day, spanning six categories: