C-store Beverage Sales Face Some Pressures
Tempered traffic and weaker consumer sentiment are reflected in the cooler space, according to Goldman Sachs' recent "Beverage Bytes" survey.
One bright spot remains the energy drink category and "encouragingly, retailers indicated that industrywide trends further accelerated in Q1 to +7% (vs. +6% in Q4)," she added. "Despite this, retailers still expect energy drink category growth of 7% this year — in-line with our Q4 survey — though slightly faster growth vs. 2024 (+6%)."
The "Beverage Bytes" Q1 survey also found:
- The pricing environment remains broadly healthy/rational across major beer/flavored malt beverage manufacturers, with most retailers expecting incremental pricing by brewers this year — though largely at moderate (less than 3%) rates.
- More retailers (57% vs. 46% in Q4 2024) are seeing promotional activity pick up in the nonalcoholic space, and retailers now expect manufacturers will have to start to promote more this year (vs. push through more pricing). This is in slight contrast to the Q4 2024 survey, where retailers were evenly split on manufacturers' ability to push through more pricing.
- Fewer retailers (36% vs. 55% in Q4 2024) are also seeing an uptick in promotional activity in alcoholic beverages, and the majority of retailers (67% vs. 40% in Q4 2024) expect brewers will push through incremental pricing this year.
- Retailers are incrementally more cautious on their outlook for traffic this year, as expected, with traffic now expected to grow by only 0.1% compare to 2.7% in the fourth quarter 2024 survey, reflecting increased macro uncertainty and a pullback in consumer spending.
- Retailers expect to allocate more space to nonalcoholic beverages this year (+1%), led by energy drinks, with similar shelf/cooler space growth trends expected for alcoholic beverages.
- Beer category sales decelerated in the first three months of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, which in turn drove a slightly more tempered growth outlook for the category this year.
- Hard Seltzer category growth was down 6% year over year in the first quarter (vs. flat year over year in the fourth quarter.
While optically slower total beverage sales growth trends in the c-store channel is a bit concerning, Goldman Sachs thinks this broadly expected considering recent headlines indicating that consumer sentiment is increasingly under pressure, according to Herzog