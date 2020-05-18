C-store Chains Launch Skip's New Order Ahead Platform

SALT LAKE CITY — As contactless increasingly becomes the preferred method for customers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, three convenience store chains are launching Skip's new order ahead platform.

High's, SpeedyQ and Volta are adding Carry-Out and Curbside Delivery as part of Skip's Order Ahead platform, which streamlines the process of contactless shopping methods such as Scan & Go, order ahead and delivery.

With the Skip mobile app, shoppers can order from anywhere — at home, at the pump and more. Their items are picked up by store clerks and prepared for one of two pickup methods: in-store hand-off or curbside pickup.

"Skip is uniquely positioned to solve a worldwide issue facing retailers during and after this pandemic," said Skip CEO Chase Thomason. "I don't know if social distancing is here to stay, but shopper paranoia is. Our team is working day and night to expand our alternative shopping methods on top of our proven platform and its retailer-friendly integrations. Order Ahead shopping opens up transactions to happen away from stores and gives shoppers complete freedom and flexibility in how they shop."

More retailers will add the Skip Order Ahead platform throughout May, according to the company.

In addition to Carry-Out and Curbside Delivery, a third option will be added to Skip's Contactless Shopping platform, leveraging the third-party delivery services network.

Salt Lake City-based GoSkip Inc. is focused on revolutionizing the way customers navigate shopping in the grocery, c-store and small-format retail environments through a suite of frictionless checkout mobile apps.