C-store Chains Rank Among 2019 Best Employers

NATIONAL REPORT — Several convenience store chains are being recognized among the top large companies in the United States.

According to Forbes magazine, Kwik Trip Inc./Kwik Star, Wawa Inc. and Big Y World Class Market are among the standout U.S. employers. The magazine teamed up with Statista, a market research firm, to compile the American Best Employees 2019 rankings.

La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip/Kwik Star landed at the No. 199 spot. The chain operates more than 475 convenience stores that carry the Kwik Trip banner in Wisconsin and Minnesota and Kwik Star in northeast Iowa. Overall, the company employees approximately 40,000 people.

In addition to the American Best Employees 2019 list, the company also appears on several other Forbes rankings: Best Employers for Diversity 2019 (No. 322), Best Employers for New Grads 2018 (No. 27), and Best Employers for Women 2018 (No. 166).

Pennsylvania-based Wawa is ranked No. 215 among this year's top large companies. With 31,000 employees, the convenience retailer operates c-stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

Wawa also appears on the following Forbes rankings: Best Employers for Diversity 2019 (No. 286), America's Largest Private Companies 2018 (No. 25), Best Employers for New Grads 2018 (No. 55) and Best Employers for Women 2018 (No. 250).

Sitting at No. 286, Big Y World Class Market is based in Springfield, Mass. It employees 11,000 people across its retail portfolio, which includes the Big Y Express c-store banner.

It also appears on the magazine's Best Employers for Diversity 2019 (No. 23) and Best Employers for Women 2018 (No. 231) lists.