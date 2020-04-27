C-store Competitors Sheetz & Wawa Team Up to Fight Hunger Caused by Coronavirus Pandemic

ALTOONA and WAWA, Pa. — Instead of competing for consumer dollars, Pennsylvania-based convenience store chains Sheetz Inc. and Wawa Inc. are joining forces to provide emergency food bank relief to the communities they serve amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailers donated a combined 1,000 lunches and a combined $4,000 to both Helping Harvest Food Bank in Reading, Pa., and Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania. The lunches included a turkey sandwich, cookie, fruit cup, string cheese and bottle of water.

"The coronavirus pandemic has created a dramatic increase in food insecurity across the communities we serve," said Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz. "With a combined mission of feeding people, our hope is to support those impacted by this pandemic, to provide relief to ensure that food is not added to the list of worries as we fight this pandemic."

Organizations in need of assistance can contact Sheetz here and Wawa here.

"Now, more than ever, we must join together to help our neighbors and the communities we serve who are struggling amid the spread of the coronavirus," said Chris Gheysens, president and CEO of Wawa. "We are also deeply grateful to our food bank partners who are working tirelessly to provide nourishment to individuals and families in need during these difficult times."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 600 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates more than more than 870 c-stores, with 600-plus offering fuel, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.