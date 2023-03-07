C-Store Exclusive: SYNERGY Launches a 10oz Bottle
Q: For those that don't know, what is Kombucha?
A: Kombucha is a naturally sparkling, fermented tea that is made with live cultures and contains probiotics, enzymes and natural detoxifiers. Its origin dates back as far as 221 BC and was originally referred to as the "Drink of Immortality" because all those who drank it seemed to live longer and were disease-free.
Q: What are Kombucha's health benefits?
A: To put it simply, Kombucha cleanses the body and restores its nature balance, so the body performs better and strengthens its natural defenses. Therefore, the actual health benefits range from improved digestion and a stronger immune system to healthier skin and a leaner body.
Q: In 1995, SYNERGY was the first bottled Kombucha to be sold in the U.S. How did you get the idea?
A: I discovered Kombucha through my parents who made it and drank it religiously in our home. I was just a teenager at the time, but I clearly remember my parents raving about its health benefits. Honestly, I did not start drinking it myself until I witnessed how it helped my mom with her breast cancer.
Q: Did Kombucha cure her breast cancer?
A: I would never use the word "cure", but the doctors marveled at how it kept my mom's body resilient throughout her experience and potentially suppressed the growth of the tumor.
Q: Wow, that's an impressive testimonial. Is that why you started your business?
A: Absolutely. I was barely 16 years old when I got started, so my ambition came from being inspired by how kombucha helped my mom and how it could help others.
Q: How has SYNERGY grown over the last 2 decades?
A: It's been a wild ride for sure and SYNERGY is far from an "overnight" success. Truthfully, I prefer the slow and steady build which allows for long-term rewards. SYNERGY is the #1 selling
Q: You launched in natural foods and grocery, why do you have your eyes set on C-stores?
A: I believe that in the last 5 years, there has been a noticeable shift in consumers seeking out healthier options that are convenient with clean ingredients and legit health benefits.
Q: Is that why you launched SYNERGY in 10oz bottles?
A: Exactly. I wanted to recognize the different use-occasion that the 10oz bottle supports. It’s for the consumer who is "on-the-go" and does not want a full-sized bottle to carry around. Plus, it helps attract curious consumers that feel the smaller bottle is more approachable.
Q: What flavors did you choose to produce in the new 10oz bottles?
A: I wanted to make sure we offered a good range of options to make sure we had something for everyone. We intentionally chose our best sellers: Gingerade, Trilogy, Lemon Berry & Guava Goddess.