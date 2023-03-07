C-Store Exclusive: SYNERGY Launches a 10oz Bottle

Q: Where do you see the future of Kombucha category going from here?

A: I'm convinced that Kombucha is on its way to becoming as large as the soda or energy drink category. For this to happen, it’s critical that the consumer does not get tricked by the "fake" or watered-down Kombuchas that have hit the market in recent years. Of course, I'm biased, but pasteurized or made-from-vinegar concentrate Kombucha products have zero health benefits and lack the delicious taste SYNERGY has become known for.