C-store Industry Retailers & Suppliers Recognized as 2021 Military Friendly Companies

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers and suppliers are earning commendations as 2021 Military Friendly Companies.

Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community. The Military Friendly Company award is designed for organizations that have met or exceeded its standard in at least three out of four critical areas of commitment to the military community:

Recruiting, hiring and training of veterans (Military Friendly Employers)

Recruiting, hiring and training of military spouses (Military Spouse Friendly Employers)

Partnering with and supporting Veteran-Owned Businesses (Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Programs)

Commitment to military consumer protections and having a positive brand reputation in the military community (Military Friendly Brands)

Out of 69 organizations recognized in this year's program, four are c-store retailers and suppliers, including:

7-Eleven Inc. — Bronze, 2021 Military Friendly Employer; 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employer; 2021 Military Friendly Company; 2021 Military Friendly Brand

Altria Group — 2021 Military Friendly Employer

Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES ) — Gold, 2021 Military Friendly Top 10 Employer; 2021 Military Friendly Spouse Employer

Nestle U.S. — 2021 Military Friendly Employer; 2021 Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program; 2021 Military Friendly Company; 2021 Military Friendly Brand

The Military Friendly program creates civilian opportunities for veterans. The ratings program was started in 2003 as an advocacy vehicle to encourage civilian organizations to invest in programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans as employees, entrepreneurs and students.