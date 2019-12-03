C-store Industry Is a Seller’s Market

NATIONAL REPORT — High purchase price multiples, stable borrowing costs, favorable tax law changes and aging owners have combined to create “the perfect storm” for convenience channel consolidation.

These days, as the quest to find more assets continues, with companies seeking to accrete higher earnings and spread operating costs among increasingly larger store counts, buyers are looking to acquire portfolios that are big, small and everything in between, Ken Shriber, managing director and CEO of Petroleum Equity Group, told Convenience Store News.

“As an example, my M&A advisory firm, which by some comparisons is small, specializes in sell-side representation of portfolios ranging from three to five sites, up to 50 locations. Yet, when we approach potential buyers, we experience a uniformly excited reception no matter whether it’s from the large household names and consolidators that we work with daily, or from regional fuel distribution companies or smaller local players,” Shriber shared. “This speaks volumes about the intense approach to acquire that all the companies we deal with exhibit, and across the size spectrum.”

Terry Monroe, president of American Business Brokers, believes the c-store industry is experiencing “the perfect storm” now on account of low interest rates, high business valuations and the “baby boomer generation” factor — business owners in their 60s who do not have a family member either interested or qualified to take over the business.

“The combination of these three factors has increased the number of acquisitions that are taking place and will continue to take place until the cheap money dries up,” Monroe predicts, noting that cheap money also has led to higher valuations of businesses, making it a great time to be a seller.