C-store Industry Veteran Rich Mione Passes Away

RICHMOND, Va. — Longtime convenience store industry executive Rich Mione has passed away. He was 66 years old.

After a 46-year tenure in convenience retailing, Mione retired at the end of 2019. He spent the last six years of his career with GPM Investments LLC, where he served as senior director of marketing. During his stint with the retailer, Mione watched the company grow from 300 stores to approximately 1,400.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Rich Mione," said GMP Investments CEO Arie Kotler. "He was an invaluable asset to our company and he will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time."

Throughout his tenure, Mione wore many hats at various c-store chains, including Open Pantry Food Marts, Crown Petroleum, VPS Convenience Group and finally, GPM Investments.

Mione's career has been filled with gratifying moments. Recently, he was presented with the Silver Beaver award from Boy Scouts of America — the highest honor the Scouts give for volunteering efforts. In July 2019, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores. He had been on their board for 29 years and served as association president three times.

The c-store veteran also served on the Convenience Store News Editorial Advisory Board for more than two decades.

Mione spent his time after retirement with his wife Kathy and five grandchildren.

