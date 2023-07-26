C-store Operators Are Optimistic Beverage Sales Will Continue Upward Trend

NEW YORK — Beverage sales are picking up in the convenience channel, and retailers are optimistic that the trend will continue.

According to the Goldman Sachs second quarter "Beverage Bytes" survey, retailers expect beverage sales to increase approximately 6 percent this year, compared to approximately 5 percent previously. The survey represents roughly 36,000 retail locations or 24 percent of the convenience store channel.

[Read more: C-store Retailers Hold Cautious View of Beverage Sales]

Of particular note to retailers, according to Bonnie Herzog, Goldman Sachs senior financial analyst, is Constellation Brands Inc. — which is expected to see 11 percent year-over-year growth this year — and the energy drink category — which is expected to see double-digit growth this year.

However, retailers "remain concerned about broader economic pressures/fears of recession, impacts from cooler weather (in the second quarter) and negative impacts from the recent Bud Light controversy," she said.

Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light faced declining sales after a promotional post by Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, sparked controversy among consumers this spring.

The key takeaways from the second quarter "Beverage Bytes" survey include: