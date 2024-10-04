C-store Retailers Add Fall Menu Items

The new nugz were inspired by customer demand, the company said. Customers can order them in four-, eight-, 12-, 20- and 40-counts in store, online or through the MySheetz mobile app.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees and more than 750 stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. The company is No. 10 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Moving westward, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop now offers both savory and sweet seasonal offerings. The new Philly Cheesesteak features thinly sliced seared steak, cream cheese and peppers, wrapped in tender dough and baked fresh daily.

For dessert, customers can enjoy the Oatmeal Cream Pie Stuffed Cookie, a hearty, fresh-baked oatmeal cookie filled with fondant cream, or the Bavarian Cream-Filled Donut, which is covered in rich chocolate icing.

Maverik also offers its Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino as a festively fall beverage.

"These menu items have been carefully crafted under the leadership of Maverik's in-house R&D Chef Kyle Lore and are prepared fresh daily by Maverik's incredible Store Teams," the company wrote in a released statement. "The Maverik Team is dedicated to providing customers with a variety of elevated menu options to fuel all their adventures."

Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop acquired Kum & Go in 2023. Together, the two brands serve customers in more than 800 convenience stores across 20 states.