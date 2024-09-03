 Skip to main content

New Fall Offers Hit Twice Daily & White Bison Coffee

Pumpkin-inspired beverages and gameday burgers are on rotation.
Danielle Romano
White Bison Pumpkin Spice 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee are spicing up the pumpkin season with new flavors and deals for fall enthusiasts, tailgate goers and football fans.

To kickstart the autumnal season, White Bison is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the fan-favorite drink of espresso and milk, which has the classic flavor of rich pumpkin pie sauce made from real pumpkin. Topped with fresh whipped cream and a blend of warm spices, the seasonal drink is available hot or iced.

New to this year's fall lineup at White Bison is:

  • The Pumpkin Cookie Frappe, blending rich pumpkin pie sauce and warm spices to create a special treat to savor the season, according to the specialty coffee retailer. The drink is complemented with vanilla and available as a cream or coffee frappe.
  • The Vanilla Shaken Espresso with Pumpkin Soft Whip, an iced drink that includes a frothy shaken espresso infused with aromatic notes of creamy vanilla bean and loaded on top with a velvety layer of pumpkin soft whip.
  • New Bagel Sandwiches available include a bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich; sausage, egg and cheese bagel sandwich; or the turkey bacon, lettuce and tomato bagel sandwich.

Gameday enthusiasts will also find new menu items at Twice Daily. Fall offerings include:

Twice Daily new fall burger lineup
  • The Titans Burger, filled with savory barbeque sauce, crispy onion rings and crunchy bacon.
  • The Jalapeño Ranch Burger, which is full of zesty ranch and crunchy jalapeños topped with spicy pepperjack cheese.
  • The Classic Burger topped with tangy mustard, crunchy pickles and melted American cheese.
  • Onion Rings, a new side option, are now available at all Twice Daily stores and through Made to Order.

Twice Daily is locally owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, headquartered in Nashville. Tri Star Energy's other convenience store banners include Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop. 

Tri Star also owns 15 White Bison Coffee locations in the middle Tennessee area, including standalone locations in the Nations and 12th  Avenue South areas of Nashville and four locations in the north Alabama market.

