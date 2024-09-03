New Fall Offers Hit Twice Daily & White Bison Coffee
Pumpkin-inspired beverages and gameday burgers are on rotation.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
- The Pumpkin Cookie Frappe, blending rich pumpkin pie sauce and warm spices to create a special treat to savor the season, according to the specialty coffee retailer. The drink is complemented with vanilla and available as a cream or coffee frappe.
- The Vanilla Shaken Espresso with Pumpkin Soft Whip, an iced drink that includes a frothy shaken espresso infused with aromatic notes of creamy vanilla bean and loaded on top with a velvety layer of pumpkin soft whip.
- New Bagel Sandwiches available include a bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich; sausage, egg and cheese bagel sandwich; or the turkey bacon, lettuce and tomato bagel sandwich.
Gameday enthusiasts will also find new menu items at Twice Daily. Fall offerings include: