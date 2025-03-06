C-store Retailers Celebrate Food & Beverage Days

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

RaceTrac Inc.

RaceTrac Inc. and Red Bull are teaming up to keep consumers energized and focused during the new time change.

On Sunday, March 9, RaceTrac Rewards members can score one free 8.4-ounce Red Bull energy drink at any RaceTrac location across the country. To redeem the offer, rewards members show their app at the register anytime on March 9. The offer is limited to one per customer on the designated day.

"We know how tough that first day of daylight saving time can be," said Lanna O'Connor, RaceTrac's director of loyalty and digital marketing. "That's why we're teaming up with our friends at Red Bull to give our loyal rewards members a little extra energy to start their day off right."

Based in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.