C-store Retailers Celebrate Food & Beverage Days

Promotional pricing and freebies are available at 7-Eleven, RaceTrac and Sheetz.
Danielle Romano
7-Eleven Pi Day

NATIONAL REPORT — From Pi Day and National Meatball Day to daylight saving time, convenience store retailers are gearing up to satisfy customers' cravings this month. Here's what's in store:

7-Eleven Inc.

Math and food lovers alike can celebrate this Pi Day through a variety of special offers from 7-Eleven Inc., available for $3.14 on March 14. They include:

  • Pizza: Whole pizza is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, or delivered through the 7NOW Delivery app. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can choose for a lineup of flavors like Ultimate Pepperoni or the new Supreme, which includes crispy pepperoni, ground sausage, sweet bell peppers and diced onions and mushrooms.
  • Quesadillas: Laredo Taco Co. restaurants are offering quesadillas for $3.14. Options include cheese, chicken or beef fajita, made with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and topped with melted shredded cheese.
  • Chicken Tender Box: Available at Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations, the Chicken Tender Box deal includes three crispy tenders, one dipping sauce and one biscuit.

"At 7-Eleven, we're bringing more to the table this Pi Day by expanding our celebration to include our restaurants, offering even more ways to enjoy craveable food at a fantastic value," said Brandon Brown, senior vice president of fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "With $3.14 deals on a variety of menu items, customers can grab a slice, a snack or a satisfying meal — no matter where they choose to celebrate."

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

RaceTrac Inc.

RaceTrac Inc. and Red Bull are teaming up to keep consumers energized and focused during the new time change.

On Sunday, March 9, RaceTrac Rewards members can score one free 8.4-ounce Red Bull energy drink at any RaceTrac location across the country. To redeem the offer, rewards members show their app at the register anytime on March 9. The offer is limited to one per customer on the designated day.

"We know how tough that first day of daylight saving time can be," said Lanna O'Connor, RaceTrac's director of loyalty and digital marketing. "That's why we're teaming up with our friends at Red Bull to give our loyal rewards members a little extra energy to start their day off right."

Based in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

Sheetz Inc.

Sheetz National Meatball Day offer

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc. will celebrate National Meatball Day by offering 99 cent half-size meatball subs with any purchase. The special offer runs from March 9 through March 11 and can be redeemed at all of Sheetz’s 760-plus c-stores by adding it under the "OFFERZ" tab of the Sheetz app.

Customers must make any other purchase to receive promotional pricing and the offer can only be applied once per My Sheetz Rewardz member. Sheetz's half-size meatball subs typically retail for $3.99.

