C-store Retailers Celebrate National Hot Dog Day

Love's roller grill items include Schwab's Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, and egg rolls, as well as a full selection of free toppings.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 490 locations in 41 states.

Moving to Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Flying J is offering one free roller grill item exclusively to existing users or those who download or open the retailer's mobile app on July 17.

Upon downloading the app, first-time users will also receive an additional free drink of their choice.

"Let's be 'frank,' what could be better than a classic hot dog on a summer day? A free one," said Shannon Johnson, vice president of innovation for Pilot Flying J. "Stop by any participating Pilot or Flying J location to redeem your offer for a free hot dog or grill item, top it off with your favorite fixings and fulfill that craving for a timeless American treat."

In addition to 100 percent all-beef hot dogs, Pilot Flying J's roller grill features jalapeño cheese hot dogs; Johnsonville grilled brats; Johnsonville country recipe sausages; and breakfast sausage links, available during breakfast hours. The retailer's line of available fresh, cold toppings ranges from sauerkraut to sliced jalapeños and banana peppers.

Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 retail locations across 44 states.

Additionally, TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) is offering one free hot dog to members of the operator's UltraONE loyalty program at participating TA, Petro or TA Express locations.

UltraONE members just need to print the coupon at the UltraONE kiosk and redeem it from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.

Other customers will receive a discounted price of two Ball Park all-beef hot dogs for $2.

"Providing these offers on National Hot Dog Day is another fun way to show our guests how much we appreciate them," said Rodney Bresnahan, executive vice president of retail operations at TravelCenters.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

MAPCO, based in Franklin, Tenn., is also helping hot dog lovers "relish" National Hot Dog Day. On Wednesday, MAPCO My Reward$ members can take advantage of this one-day promotion by using their points to enjoy a free hot dog.