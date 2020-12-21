C-store Retailers Embrace the Season of Giving

NATIONAL REPORT — It's the season of giving and convenience store retailers are getting into the spirit.

As the official home of Too Much Good Stuff, ampm is giving away daily gifts and deals via its Scratch Power mobile app. Throughout the months of December and January, consumers who participate in the giveaway can enjoy more than 30 free or discounted items.

Weekly free gifts include: a ring or churro doughnut; a large fountain drink; a medium-size Freeze; a Split Tapatío or Breakfast Croissant Sandwich; or a Spicy 3-Pepper Bacon Sausage or Jumbo Dog.

Based in La Palma, Calif., ampm operates more than 1,000 convenience store locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.