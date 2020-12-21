C-store Retailers Embrace the Season of Giving
NATIONAL REPORT — It's the season of giving and convenience store retailers are getting into the spirit.
As the official home of Too Much Good Stuff, ampm is giving away daily gifts and deals via its Scratch Power mobile app. Throughout the months of December and January, consumers who participate in the giveaway can enjoy more than 30 free or discounted items.
Weekly free gifts include: a ring or churro doughnut; a large fountain drink; a medium-size Freeze; a Split Tapatío or Breakfast Croissant Sandwich; or a Spicy 3-Pepper Bacon Sausage or Jumbo Dog.
Based in La Palma, Calif., ampm operates more than 1,000 convenience store locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.
Kwik Chek is also unwrapping deals during its 12 Days of Giving campaign. From Dec. 13 to Dec. 24, the Spicewood, Texas-based retailer of 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma is treating guests to a new free item each day.
Free offers include a sausage, egg & cheese biscuit; a pulled pork sandwich; a 24-pack of Texas Born water; one jar of Two Hot Mama's Salsa; a chicken & waffle sandwich; and much more.
Guests can access the daily deal directly within the Kwik Chek mobile app or submit their phone numbers to receive a coupon via text.