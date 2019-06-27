C-store Retailers Exchange Ideas on Present & Future Foodservice Trends

DALLAS — The theme for the 2019 Convenience Store News Convenience Foodservice Exchange was “Today’s Challenges; Tomorrow’s Opportunities.” The event, held June 19-20 in Dallas, addressed the challenges that c-store retailers face today as they evolve their operations to take advantage of growth opportunities in foodservice. At the same time, the event looked ahead to help retailers envision what the future might look like — both from a consumer and operator perspective.

Beth Brickel, senior research director of the EnsembleIQ Insights & Innovation team, opened the conference by sharing the results of a national consumer survey undertaken expressly for this conference. The survey provided insights around such important questions as:

How is convenience perceived as a prepared food solution relative to other options, such as QSR, grocery and home delivery?

What opportunities exist for c-stores to convert or gain share from fast-food and grocery consumers?

More research was presented by Mark DiDomenico, director of customer solutions at Datassential. He outlined essential food and ingredient trends that are impacting foodservice operators’ menus.

Four “Foodservice on the Move” sessions covered key topics to improve c-stores’ business. These included a special joint presentation by Erica Flint of Kwik Trip Inc. and Amy Slechta of the Partnership for a Healthier America on the important work they are doing to fight child obesity.

Other “Foodservice on the Move” sessions included:

Tim Powell of Q1 Consulting, who examined the plant-based food trend;

John Matthews of Gray Cat Enterprises, who helped retailers evaluate the pros and cons of a branded vs. proprietary foodservice program; and

Howland Blackiston of King-Casey on optimizing your menu and menu communications.

A highlight of the 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange was a panel of four c-store retailers who are redefining the convenience shopping experience. Ryan Riggs of Alltown Fresh, Ed Burcher of FriendShip Food Stores, Joe Hamza of Nouria Energy Corp. and Rachel Krupa of The Goods Mart provided in-depth looks at how their new store concepts are changing the way consumers view convenience stores, especially in the area of fresh food.