C-store Retailers Prepare for Summer Travel With Hiring Sprees

NATIONAL REPORT — In anticipation of an upcoming busy summer driving season, several convenience store retailers and travel center operators are hosting hiring events. These efforts come at a time when there is a continued labor crunch, pushing employers to be more competitive with wages and benefits.

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes, along with participating independent franchise owners and operators, are hosting a National Hiring Event on Tuesday, May 3 across more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. The convenience retailers plan to hire employees for 60,000 jobs.

Career opportunities include both entry-level and management positions inside the store as well as support roles, numerous information technology (IT) positions and maintenance technicians to help fuel 7-Eleven's technological initiatives. Same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers are available for in-person, store-level applicants.

"For more than 90 years, 7-Eleven has been innovating to meet customer needs, and 2022 is presenting our family of brands with more exciting growth opportunities than ever across the country," said Rankin Gasaway, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "We and our franchisees take pride in providing associates with career advancement, flexible work schedules and competitive pay, and we welcome you to come learn and grow with 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes."

Store associate positions also will typically help continue to meet the surge in summer traffic, both in stores and via mobile orders, made through the 7NOW delivery app.

Maverik

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is also looking to fill nearly 100 seasonal and regular retail team member positions currently available across 11 store locations throughout the Salt Lake City surrounding area.

The retailer hosted a local job fair on April 23 in Sandy, Utah, to meet potential applicants and hold on-site interviews.

Maverik offers a collection of perks including competitive wages, affordable benefits, tuition reimbursement, personal time off, and a 401(k) plan.

Pilot Co.

Pilot Co. is also hosting a National Hiring Day event on May 3 at its company-owned travel centers and restaurants, where it aims to welcome 10,000 new team members as it prepares for the summer travel season. Part-time and full-time team members receive company perks and benefits, including a fuel discount and free meals.

The National Hiring Day event will include in-person meet-and-greet opportunities, featuring on the spot interviews and swag giveaways, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at more than 670 participating Pilot Flying J travel centers, One9 Fuel Network locations and on-premises fast food restaurants. Full-time and part-time hourly and leadership roles in retail, foodservice and facilities.

Open positions at Pilot include Class-A CDL company drivers to transport fuel and diesel exhaust fluid, and corporate positions in technology, finance, human resources, recruiting, marketing, guest services and more at the Knoxville sales and support center headquarters, offices in Dallas and Houston, and a new IT center of excellence in Atlanta.

"Since 1958, we've fueled millions of journeys and we look forward to having more great people join us as we gear up for another busy summer and keep innovating to prepare for the future of travel," said Paul Shore, chief people officer at Pilot Co. "We're offering better opportunities, better perks and better benefits with a stable and growing company that invests in its team members to help them learn and grow. Nearly three out of four leadership promotions come from within our company. Start your career with us by applying now or heading to a travel center near you on May 3."

Pilot Co. benefits include a new fuel discount program; free daily meal; weekly pay; low-cost health plans; tuition assistance; award-winning training program; career advancement and growth; paid time off; paid parental leave; 401(k) retirement savings plan; discounts at national retailers; and giving back to local communities.

Royal Farms

Baltimore-based Royal Farms plans to hire more than 2,000 workers in the next three months to staff new stores opening in the mid-Atlantic.

About 1,200 jobs are expected to be in Maryland, with about three quarters of those in the Baltimore metro area. The company is offering wages of up to $17.50 per hour for store associates and up to $23 an hour for management jobs as well as health, retirement and vacation benefits.

Royal Farms has reportedly boosted its hourly minimum wage by about 20 percent over the past year and a half.

As Convenience Store News reported, Love's Travel Stops and Wawa previously hosted hiring events of their own in March.