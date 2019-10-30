C-store Retailers Scare Up Halloween Promotions

NATIONAL REPORT—The end of October brings out the ghosts and goblins, superheroes and comic book villains. This year, several convenience store retailers will be greeting them with treats.

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J customers can take advantage of the travel center operator's Halloween "BOOGO" promotion. The buy-one, get-one free offer on Reese's Pumpkin King Size Cups and Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Chips is available Oct. 28 through Nov. 3.

The offer is available in the Pilot Flying J app.

QuikTrip Corp.

For the second year, Tusla, Okla.-based QuikTrip is giving away a free vanilla ice cream cone to children under 12 years gold. The children must be dressed in costume. The cones are available at any QuikTrip location from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

7-Eleven Inc.

Despite a full lineup of sweet and salty treats, Halloween is a top day for whole pizzas in the convenience channel. Last year, 7-Eleven sold more than 181,000 pies on Halloween night alone.

This year, the Irving, Texas-based c-store chain is offering buy one-get one pizza deal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. The $7 deal is available in-store. Customers go to their nearest 7-Eleven location, grab the hot-to-go pizzas and scan their 7Rewards membership code in the 7-Eleven app at checkout.

Stewart's Shops

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based is offering customers single scoop ice cream cones for 50 cents. Costumes are not required, but the retailer said they are "certainly encouraged." Among the traditional ice cream varieties are seasonal flavors like Philly's Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie.