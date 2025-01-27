 Skip to main content

C-store Retailers Sharpen Their Competitive Edge in Grab & Go

To master this type of foodservice program, retailers must know how to tell the story of quality.
Angela Hanson
A male driver eating a burger

NATIONAL REPORT — In the current foodservice space, retailers are competing neck-and-neck to prove they can offer both made-to-order items that are exactly what the customer wants and reliably delicious grab-and-go products that put the convenience in convenience store. But is there any difference in what it takes to master each kind of menu?

Yes and no, according to industry experts. While offering fresh, tasty and reasonably priced food is important regardless of program type, making grab-and-go as good as it can possibly be requires investing in its unique needs — and holding it to a higher standard than a good-enough choice for busy customers who don't have the time to be picky.

One of the most important things to consider is how items look. Grab-and-go packaging may be designed for safety and convenience first, but it still tells a story.

"The eye is the first purchaser," said foodservice consultant and convenience store industry veteran Jerry Weiner. He recounted an early experience building a small deli case and his decision to add kale and a small cherry tomato as in-package garnish. "To me, it said, 'this is a fresh sandwich' because everybody knows what happens to kale and tomatoes after they've been out for a while. It was a way to create that visual expectation," he explained.

Retailers today have significantly more choice in packaging. Visual appeal is "critically important," according to Weiner, who encourages c-store operators to look at the package and think about whether it would move them to pick it up and buy it themselves.

In addition to considering how grab-and-go packaging influences a product's first impression, retailers need to stay aware of how the packaging affects the item inside. This is something Powell, Tenn.-based Weigel's Stores Inc. discovered when it relaunched its chicken tender offer as the premium Dippin' Chicken program.

"Initially, we used a lid, which led to fogging and condensation buildup, causing the chicken tenders to lose their crispiness during holding time," said Ryan Blevins, director of food and beverage innovation at Weigel's. "The lid also obscured customers' view of the freshly hand-breaded, crispy, golden chicken our team worked hard to prepare."

Because "presentation is key," the retailer decided to go with lid-free packaging while the tenders are in the warming case to maintain crispiness while displaying quality, freshness and color. Immediately, the company saw a boost in sales.

Building a Better Reputation

Made-to-order programs carry certain advantages, such as the appeal of knowing an item is fresh and customized to a customer's tastes. However, that doesn't mean a c-store retailer that wants to be known for its foodservice program can't build up a good reputation with a grab-and-go menu. According to Weiner, c-stores can become known for high-quality grab-and-go food if they are able to deliver on it consistently.

This means rising to the occasion by investing time and effort into a program; not lowering standards because busy consumers are less choosy. This is particularly true for hot grab-and-go. As Weiner pointed out, "That's a much harder product to maintain a level of quality because of its holding time."

Creating high-quality grab-and-go products "begins with sourcing premium ingredients from reputable and well-known brands," said Blevins. He noted that Weigel's utilizes meat suppliers that are local favorites in east Tennessee, such as Springer Mountain Farms for its chicken, along with trusted national brands such as Johnsonville for its roller grill and pizza.

As with made-to-order programs, grab-and-go food marketing should have a heavy visual component across multiple mediums, enticing shoppers to seek it out before they even step inside the store.

"Our commitment to quality is reflected in our food photography, prominently displayed on digital menuboards and pumptoppers, as well as in short video clips that play at our gas pumps, on our fountain machines and on social media," Blevins said. "Additionally, our billboards around town highlight our food program with this exceptional food imagery."

The Importance of Efficiency

Efficiency is the name of the game when it comes to grab-and-go. To cut down on waste, improve freshness and streamline inventory management, retailers should review their SKU count and ingredient list and identify what can be used across multiple items.

"You've got to cross-utilize," Weiner said. "I would turn down items if they didn't have multiple uses. You can't afford to bring in one item for one use in a convenience store."

Even if a menu item is tasty, it may not be worth keeping if it's the only one that uses a particular component. If it is too singular but also popular, operators should brainstorm other ways to use that ingredient — and not be afraid to incorporate it into something unexpected.

"Don't be afraid to try it in ways you would never think of, just to see if consumers grab onto it," Weiner encouraged.

When launching a new grab-and-go item, retailers should consider ingredient efficiency and the broader effect that item can have on the overall foodservice program.

"For instance, when we launched our hand-breaded chicken program, we anticipated multiple new menu items based on the fresh tenders, which allowed us to phase out frozen chicken patties and tenders previously used in sandwiches and salads," Blevins said. "This change immediately elevated the quality of our chicken sandwich, chicken biscuit and chicken tender salad, while reducing SKU counts."

Angela Hanson is Senior Editor of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2011. Angela spearheads most of CSNews’ industry awards programs and authors numerous special reports. In 2016, she took over the foodservice beat, a critical category for the c-store industry. 

