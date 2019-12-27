C-store Retailers Welcome 2020 With Free Coffee Offers

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers across the country are ready to ring in 2020 with a jolt through a variety of free coffee offers.

CUMBERLAND FARMS

From 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 5 a.m. on New Year's Day, Cumberland Farms customers can get a free hot or iced coffee at any of its nearly 600 stores. The offer includes Cumberland Farms' signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, as well as non-coffee alternatives such as tea or hot chocolate.

For a limited time, including New Year's Eve, the retailer is offering Peppermint Hot Chocolate as a hot beverage.

SHEETZ inc.

The Altoona, Pa.-based retailer offered customers one free cup of coffee on Christmas Day and will repeat the deal from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 4 p.m. on Jan 1, 2020.

The offer is available at any Sheetz location in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina, all of which are open 24 hours a day.

FLORIDA TURNPIKE

Florida's Turnpike Enterprise is promoting free coffee safety breaks from 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, and 11 p.m. Jan. 1 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

During these periods, drivers can enjoy a complimentary pick-me-up at the Shell c-stores or the lobbies of Turkey Lake, Canoe Creek, Fort Drum, Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach Restaurant Plazas.

ILLINOIS TOLLWAY

As part of its annual tradition, the Illinois Tollway is inviting drivers to visit 7-Eleven and McDonald's locations at Tollway stops for a free small cup of coffee. Most locations will offer coffee from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Free coffee is available at the Belvidere Oasis on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90); The Lake Forest Oasis, O'Hare Oasis, Hinsdale Oasis and Chicago Southland Lincoln Oasis on Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80); and the DeKalb Oasis on Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88).

"The Illinois Tollway wishes all of our customers a safe and happy holiday season," said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez. "We urge you to drive safely, stay alert and visit one of our Oases if you need to rest and refuel during your holiday travels."

STARBUCKS

The coffee giant is throwing 1,000 Pop-Up Parties between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31. Consumers can look up party locations at www.starbuckspopup.com and visit for a free tall handcrafted espresso drink.