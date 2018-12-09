C-store Tech Veteran Jenny Bullard Leaves Circle K, Joins Conexxus

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Convenience store technology veteran Jenny Bullard is changing hats as she joins Conexxus as manager, Member Engagement.

As chief information officer of Flash Foods, which was later acquired by CST Brands and then Circle K, Bullard and her team introduced and implemented leading-edge technology in the 165-store chain throughout Georgia and Florida.

Flash Foods was a founding member of Conexxus (formerly PCATS), and Bullard served in various leadership roles for the organization, including chair of the Board of Advisors in 2008. In 2014, she was inducted into the Conexxus Hall of Fame for her work on behalf of Conexxus and the industry.

"We are extremely pleased to have a person of Jenny’s background and expertise joining the Conexxus staff," said Conexxus Director of Standards Linda Toth. "She will help spread the message about Conexxus and the work we are doing to advance standards, advocate on behalf of the industry and bring clarity on upcoming technologies."

Alexandria-based Conexxus is a nonprofit technology organization dedicated to standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience industry.