C-store & Truck Stop Retailers Spread Holiday Cheer With Customer Giveaways

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store and travel center operators across the country are inviting customers to celebrate the holiday season through daily and weekly giveaways.

Pilot Flying J

The travel center operator is wishing its customers "Happy Haulidays" through 12 days of giveaways. From Dec. 1-12, Pilot Flying J will hold random drawings for daily prizes via its Facebook page.

Prizes include electronics from Garmin, Blue Parrott and Rand McNally that are available in Pilot stores, as well as Pilot Flying J-exclusive products.

Customers can enter the contest by commenting on each day's giveaway post, where they are invited to share holiday memories, such as the best gift they ever received or their favorite holiday tradition.

The event will include with a grand surprise giveaway. Official rules can be found here.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Flying J's travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants. Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Co. family of brands.

Sheetz Inc.

Sheetz Inc. announced the return of its holiday coffee program, which offers customers one free self-serve coffee and Cup'occino every week during the month of December.

The offer will be uploaded to each My Sheetz Rewardz member's account every Friday in December until Jan. 1, 2022, and will be redeemable for the following week. If it has not been redeemed one week after being uploaded, it will be removed from the account and replaced with another offer. Customers can enjoy their free beverages at any Sheetz location.

Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member and participate in the promotion at any time by downloading the Sheetz mobile app.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz operates 638 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops is hosting several holiday giveaways on its Facebook page throughout the holiday season. Each week, customers can enter to win a gift package that will be a holiday treat for both the winner and a friend, according to the c-store operator.

The first Stewart's holiday haul includes:

Two Stewart's beanies

Two 2021 limited-edition ornaments

Two Stewart's reusable mugs

And two $25 My Money cards

Customers can enter by liking the Stewart's Facebook page and tagging a friend in the comments of the weekly giveaway post. Repeat entries tagging different friends are allowed.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores in 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.

Love's Travel Stops is also celebrating with its second annual 12 Days of Christmas giveaway, as Convenience Store News previously reported.