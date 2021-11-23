Love's Brings Back '12 Days of Christmas' Giveaway for Professional Drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops will celebrate professional truck drivers and the holiday season during its second annual 12 Days of Christmas giveaway.

From Nov. 26 (Black Friday) to Dec. 7, customers can enter to win daily prizes on Love's Facebook page.

For each entry, Love's and its vendor partners will donate $1 to the St. Christopher Truckers Fund (SCF), up to $25,000.

"We're excited to give away some of our customers favorite items for Love's second annual 12 Days of Christmas," said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love's. "We've kicked the campaign up a notch this year with the donation to SCF, and Love's is proud to partner with vendors to further support the life-changing work the foundation does."

Prizes include a Sirius XM Tour Edition radio, Garmin GPS, refurbished iPad Mini 2 and more. The grand prize of 100,000 My Love Rewards points (equivalent to $1,000) will be given away to one lucky driver on Dec. 7.

"SCF is honored to be a part of Love's second annual 12 Days of Christmas campaign. We want to thank Love's and its vendor partners for expanding this campaign to include a donation that will support so many drivers needing assistance because they are out of work due to an injury or illness," said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development for SCF. "Your generosity and heart for drivers is a blessing."

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores operates a network of more than 560 locations in 41 states. It also has more than 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.