C-stores Brew Up National Coffee Day Deals

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are giving java fans a variety of reasons to visit on Sept. 29, National Coffee Day.

Free cups, contests and charitable campaigns are among the festivities being held at c-stores and travel centers across the country.

Here's a look at what's being offered:

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES

Casey's General Stores customers have the chance to win free coffee for a year in the form of a daily cup. The chain is offering the opportunity to register for the giveaway by joining Casey's Rewards.

Only the fastest to react once the prizes are released will score the top prize, the company said. Other winners can still receive six months of free coffee, three months of free coffee or Casey's Rewards bonus points.

CUMBERLAND FARMS

Cumberland Farms is offering customers one free hot or iced coffee in any size. On National Coffee Day, they can text the word COFFEE to 64827 to receive a digital coupon redeemable for a free hot or iced Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee.

Those already in the Cumberland Farms text database will automatically receive the offer on the morning of Sept. 29.

The free coffee offer is available at all of Cumberland Farms' nearly 600 retail locations across the Northeast and Florida.

DUNKIN'

Dunkin' is renaming National Coffee Day as National Dunkin' Day for those who view Dunkin' as synonymous with great coffee. On Sept. 29, coffee lovers can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

The chain's coffee options includes Original Blend, Dark Roast and Dunkin' Decaf, all of which are freshly brewed in store.

"For so many Americans, Dunkin' equals coffee, and coffee equals Dunkin'… there is simply no other coffee choice," said Drayton Martin, vice president, brand stewardship at Dunkin'. "We're declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin' Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people, and create an opportunity to raise a cup to everyone across the entire country who understands and appreciates how important that daily cup of Dunkin' can be to keep running."

To further celebrate National Dunkin' Day, anyone in the United States can take part in the celebration with a chance to win an ultimate Dunkin' care package. Starting Sept. 24 and while supplies last, limited-run National Dunkin' Day merchandise is available online at ShopDunkin.com.

Dunkin' is also offering a special care package for coffee drinkers that includes ready-to-drink iced coffee, K-Cup pods, packaged coffee, Post cereals made with Dunkin' coffee, Dunkin' Extra Extra Creamer Singles, tumblers, masks, stickers, temporary tattoos, tote bags and other surprises.

For the chance to receive a National Dunkin' Day care package, fans were able to comment on Dunkin's Instagram or Twitter post on September 23 with the emoji that best describes themselves before having their Dunkin' and tag a friend using #NationalDunkinDaySweepstakes. A total of 100 winners were randomly selected the same day.

Dunkin has also already identified 20 social media fans that expressed they miss their daily Dunkin' run and will surprise them with a special delivery on National Dunkin' Day.

KWIK TRIP

Kwik Trip is offering a free 12-ounce Karuba coffee to members of its Kwik Rewards program. Members can also get a free belVita Breakfast Biscuit.

Customers can claim the free coffee by using a digital coupon that will automatically be provided to rewards members.

The offer is valid at all Kwik Trip and Kwik Star c-stores.

LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS & COUNTRY STORES

Love's is offering any size coffee or hot beverage for the discounted price of $1 on Sept. 29. When purchases are made through the Love's Connect app, all proceeds go to Love's annual Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals campaign. My Love's Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase and Love's will donate $1 on their behalf.

"National Coffee Day is a great way to show our support for CMN Hospitals," said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love's. "We appreciate our customers who are so generous in helping sick and injured children across the country through our campaign."

This year, for the first time, customers can reply to Love's social media posts on National Coffee Day with a photo of their Love's coffee and the retailer will donate an additional $2 to CMN Hospitals.

Drink options include signature house or dark roast blend; Colombian or Brazilian blend; pumpkin flavored coffee; Cinnabon, pumpkin spice or any cappuccino flavor; and hot tea.

MAPCO

All MAPCO customers can enjoy one free regular, 16-ounce cup of MAPCO Feel Good coffee on Sept. 29 at participating MAPCO locations.

Customers can also enjoy the fall spirit by enjoying MAPCO's seasonal Cinnabon pumpkin spice cappuccino or bourbon pecan coffee (available in limited stores)

PILOT FLYING J

Pilot Flying J is calling on all coffee lovers to celebrate the day with a free cup of the "best coffee on the interstate." Customers who download or open the Pilot Flying J mobile app on Sept. 29 will find an exclusive offer to redeem one free hot or iced Pilot coffee.

"Celebrate National Coffee Day with us and enjoy a free cup from our exclusive line of premium coffee varieties," said Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "For drivers embarking on a journey of a thousand miles — or just across town — Pilot Coffee is a co-pilot worthy of the trip, made complete with our wide variety of creamers, syrups and toppings."

Pilot Flying J's exclusive line of premium coffee varieties are sourced from high quality coffee farms around the world and expertly roasted and brewed fresh in the U.S., according to the company. Bean-to-cup coffee is available hot or iced on demand.

The latest additions to Pilot Flying J's coffee menu include the limited-time Nicaraguan and the new Vanilla Cold Brew. The limited-time Pumpkin Maple Cappuccino is also available at select locations. Customers can be their own barista and create specialty drinks with flavored cream, syrups and toppings.

SHEETZ inc.

Sheetz is celebrating the day by offering a free cold brew coffee to all customers who order through the Sheetz mobile app. Customers can choose any size or flavor of cold brew.

The offer is only good for Sept. 29 and includes curbside pickup. All 611 Sheetz stores are participating in the giveaway.

STEWART'S SHOPS

Stewart's Shops customers can receive a free hot, iced or cold brew coffee from 12 p.m. until close at all of the chain's locations.

The offer includes any size coffee in any flavor, including Stewart's House Blend, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Richer Roast, Blueberry Crumble, Maple French Toast, Seasonal Pumpkin Coffee and Decaf.

No extra purchase is necessary. In 2019, Stewart's customers enjoyed 102,510 free coffees on National Coffee Day, the company said.