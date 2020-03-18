C-stores Cease Self-Serve Food & Beverages Due to Coronavirus

NATIONAL REPORT — Multiple convenience store retailers are suspending their self-serve food and beverage offerings in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here are the latest moves:

KWIK TRIP/KWIK STAR

Kwik Trip and Kwik Star stores in Wisconsin have discontinued their self-serving offerings until further notice. This includes roller grills, condiment bars, bakery cases, nacho/chili cheese machines, soup bars, self-serve coffee and cappuccino bars and self-serve fountain drinks.

Some prepackaged roller grill items will be available at the stores' Hot Spot, as will prepackaged baked items.

The suspension at Wisconsin stores comes from a state mandate, but out of caution, the retailer plans to follow suit at its Minnesota and Iowa stores for several of these areas, with the exception of fountain soda and coffee-related beverages, Kwik Trip noted on its Facebook page.

Kwik Trip will also waive all EatStreet delivery fees through the end of April.

Known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa, the La Crosse, Wis.-based retailer operates more than 675 family-owned convenience stores.

KUM & GO LC

Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go LC is also taking action across its network by ending all refills of self-serve hot and cold beverages as well as roller grill and self-serve bakery sales. Its sliced pizza has been converted from self-serve to employee-served. Its dine-in seating areas are also closed.

The c-store chain is also replacing condiments with prepackaged individual portions and has ceased food sampling.

Kum & Go operates 400 c-stores in 11 states.

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven's precautionary measures for all fresh food offerings include shifting its open-air fresh food items to be employee-served. This includes taquitos, hot dogs, hot chicken wings and tenders and pizza.

Daily delivered fresh bakery goods and any items baked in-store will be sold prepackaged. Its fresh condiment bar has also been replaced with a selection of prepackaged condiments.

Irving, Texas-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.