C-stores Continue to Innovate Around Their Foodservice Offerings

Because Casey's cheesy breadsticks are so cheesy, there is only one way to show just how truly cheesy they are: compare them to cheesy dads, according to the retailer. For the campaign, Casey's teamed up with comedian and self-proclaimed cheesy dad Joel McHale.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Casey's and their cheesy breadsticks because I love cheese and I love cheese," said Joel McHale. "Also, I love cheese."

Casey's cheesy breadsticks come in an eight-stick order along with marinara or cheese dipping sauce. Guests can take a bite for a promotional price of $3.99 for an order of cheesy breadsticks through May 31.

As the fifth largest pizza chain in the country, Casey's team members receive specific training on dough preparation and the special recipe to deliver the perfect pairing to its famous pizza, the retailer said.

"Casey's is all about bringing more freshly prepared, delicious options with the same 'wow' that made our guests fall in love with our pizza," said Michelle Wickham, vice president of prepared food at Casey's. "With cheesy breadsticks, we're adding more made-fresh-daily menu items that our guests expect from Casey's. And trust us, they're very cheesy."

Guests can join in on the cheesy fun in a variety of ways by joining Casey's Rewards, including:

Check out original cheesy dad jokes from comedian and dad Joel McHale;

Share fun memes with the cheesy dad in your life; and

Order cheesy breadsticks twice in April with Casey’s Rewards and earn 300 bonus points.

Kwik Chek

Six months after launching its rebranding initiative, the Kwik Chek/TXB convenience store chain, is testing a number of new menu items beginning in April, rolling out new tacos and extending its quesadilla offerings.