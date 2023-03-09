C-stores Cook Up Tasty Holiday Deals

The $3.14 pizza pies will be available in staples like cheese and pepperoni or with more adventurous toppings, such as the Extreme Meat pizza topped with Chicago-style sausage, beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon and diced ham. For the early birds, the Breakfast pizza will also be available and part of the deal.
"Pi Day is a beloved tradition at 7-Eleven because pizza brings people together — and we love giving our customers the chance to enjoy delicious varieties of pizza at a great value," said 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food Vareesha Shariff. "No matter how you slice it, $3.14 for a pizza pie always adds up."
7-Eleven will also still be running its round-up campaign for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through April 11. Customers are invited to give back by rounding up their purchase at checkout or donating $1 to help advance pediatric healthcare by providing critical lifesaving equipment and much needed resources.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 15 countries and regions with the 7-Eleven trademark represented on more than 83,000 stores. The brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.
Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz operates more than 670 c-stores across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.