C-stores Cook Up Tasty Holiday Deals

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store brands are offering up special deals for some of March's more unusual holidays.

On March 9, Sheetz is celebrating National Meatball Day by selling six-inch meatball subs for just 99 cents with any purchase through the Sheetz mobile app. This special offer is only available to Rewardz members and is sticking around for a bonus day on March 10.

This promotion is valid at all of Sheetz's 670 locations. Rewardz members can redeem it by entering the offer code MEATBALLZ on the Offerz tab of the Sheetz app. The code can only be applied once per Rewardz member and excludes extras and add-ons. The order must be placed on the app to receive the discounted meatball sub.

Additionally, 7-Eleven Inc. will celebrate Pi Day, the annual day celebrating the mathematical constant π, on March 14, or 3/14. The retailer is bringing back its popular Pi Day Deal, which allows 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members will be able to enjoy any whole pizza for just $3.14.

The offer will only be available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations on Tuesday, March 14, but customers will be able to order their pizza ahead of time on the 7NOW delivery app beginning March 13.