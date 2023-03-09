Advertisement
C-stores Cook Up Tasty Holiday Deals

Sheetz and 7-Eleven will offer rewards program members discounts for National Meatball Day and Pi Day.
NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store brands are offering up special deals for some of March's more unusual holidays.

On March 9, Sheetz is celebrating National Meatball Day by selling six-inch meatball subs for just 99 cents with any purchase through the Sheetz mobile app. This special offer is only available to Rewardz members and is sticking around for a bonus day on March 10.

This promotion is valid at all of Sheetz's 670 locations. Rewardz members can redeem it by entering the offer code MEATBALLZ on the Offerz tab of the Sheetz app. The code can only be applied once per Rewardz member and excludes extras and add-ons. The order must be placed on the app to receive the discounted meatball sub.

Additionally, 7-Eleven Inc. will celebrate Pi Day, the annual day celebrating the mathematical constant π, on March 14, or 3/14. The retailer is bringing back its popular Pi Day Deal, which allows 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members will be able to enjoy any whole pizza for just $3.14. 

The offer will only be available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations on Tuesday, March 14, but customers will be able to order their pizza ahead of time on the 7NOW delivery app beginning March 13.

The $3.14 pizza pies will be available in staples like cheese and pepperoni or with more adventurous toppings, such as the Extreme Meat pizza topped with Chicago-style sausage, beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon and diced ham. For the early birds, the Breakfast pizza will also be available and part of the deal.

"Pi Day is a beloved tradition at 7-Eleven because pizza brings people together — and we love giving our customers the chance to enjoy delicious varieties of pizza at a great value," said 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food Vareesha Shariff. "No matter how you slice it, $3.14 for a pizza pie always adds up."

7-Eleven will also still be running its round-up campaign for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through April 11. Customers are invited to give back by rounding up their purchase at checkout or donating $1 to help advance pediatric healthcare by providing critical lifesaving equipment and much needed resources.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 15 countries and regions with the 7-Eleven trademark represented on more than 83,000 stores. The brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz operates more than 670 c-stores across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

 

