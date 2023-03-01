Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven, Alta Convenience & Dole

Parker's
Paker's Community Fund gifted $5 million to the Roper St. Francis Foundation to establish the Parker's Community Impact Fund, which will support community health initiatives and the caregivers of Roper St. Francis Healthcare across the metro Charleston, S.C. area.
The Parker's Community Fund was created by Parker's convenience store founder and CEO Greg Parker and Parker's in 2020. It awards grants to qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations demonstrating positive, measurable impact in one or more of the following focus areas: health care, education, hunger and heroes.
The Parker's Community Fund investment — the largest gift in the history of the Roper St. Francis Foundation — was announced at the 17th annual Roper Xavier Society Gala.
"At Parker's, we think it's extremely important to give back to the community and to be a force for positive change," said Parker. "We are truly honored to support the patients and caregivers at Roper St. Francis Healthcare and are inspired by the health care system's vision for the future. Parker's and Roper St. Francis Healthcare share a commitment to the Lowcountry community and to improving lives."
In recognition of the gift, Roper St. Francis Healthcare will name its six existing emergency rooms in honor of the Parker's Community Fund, including four acute care emergency rooms and two freestanding emergency rooms.
The Parker's Community Impact Fund will support and enhance numerous existing priorities for the health care system, including the Greer Transitions Clinic, assistance for uninsured and underinsured patients, youth apprenticeships and on-the-job training for historically marginalized communities. The gift will also establish the Parker's Community Fund Healthcare Hero Award, which will be announced annually at the Foundation's Roper Xavier Society Gala.
As the area's only private not-for-profit health care system, Roper St. Francis Healthcare features four flagship hospitals.
Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker's has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America six times.
Petroleum Marketing Group
Petroleum Marketing Group (PMG) presented a $59,000 donation to Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital as part of "The Giving Pump" initiative, which concluded in late 2022.
During the campaign, 108 PMG gas stations donated the combined proceeds from their designated Giving Pump. The funds will be used to support the hospital's Fund for Every Child, which covers the hospital's greatest needs and ensures children have access to world-class care. PMG President and CEO Hossein Ejtemai presented the donation to the Children's National in a ceremony at the hospital.
"Children's National is one of the foremost centers for children's health in the Washington, D.C. region and we are proud to be able to support its mission to serve families," said Andre Leblanc, vice president of operations for PMG. "PMG is proud to assist the hospital and its staff in their mission to provide top-tier health care to all who need it."
PMG has a long tradition of actively supporting several nonprofits in the Washington, D.C. region and across its network of fueling stations. These include the National Center for Children and Families, StreetLight Homeless Shelter, Red Cross Disaster Relief and various regional food banks.
The Giving Pump initiative ran for three months and could be found across 48 states, where a portion of the purchases made by consumers who used a colorful designated pump supported children-based charities locally and nationally. Approximately $3.1 million went to 527 local charities across the United States.
PMG employs more than 800 people and serves 1,500 gas stations from Maine to Florida.