Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven, Alta Convenience & Dole

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven Inc. has once again teamed up with Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals to launch an in-store fundraising campaign at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Running through April 11, customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to help support more than 105 member hospitals in communities across the country.

"Building on the success and momentum of the 2022 fundraising results, we are excited to continue to support CMN Hospitals with the launch of an in-store fundraising campaign in 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores this spring," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for 7-Eleven, "When we work together to improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we are helping to improve our communities for years to come."

Along with the option to round up at the register, customers can also donate directly online to CMN Hospitals. And for the first time, customers can show their support by rounding up their purchase on the 7Now delivery app.

Funds raised through this campaign will help advance pediatric health care by providing critical lifesaving equipment and much needed resources to treat children throughout the communities 7-Eleven serves.

Since 1991, Speedway has partnered with CMN Hospitals to raise more than $170 million for local member children's hospitals. Now, in partnership with 7-Eleven, CMN Hospitals has the opportunity to impact more than 10 million patients each year.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 15 countries and regions with the 7-Eleven trademark represented on more than 83,000 stores. The iconic brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.

Alta Convenience

In 2022, Alta Convenience and Petro-Mart stores in seven states raised more than $300,000 for the Make A Wish Star Campaign.

Alta and Petro-Mark stores partnered and supported Make A Wish chapters in their respective states, with all the money raised in each store going directly to the state chapter in which the store is located. By concentrating on work at the local level, the company believes it brings the communities around these stores together, since they know that they could not only be helping a child and family in need but possibly a neighbor.

CF Altitude, the parent company of Alta Convenience, operates 110 convenience stores in five states: Colorado Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming and New Mexico. Near the end of 2021, 46 new stores were added to the CF Altitude family in Missouri and Illinois and run under the banner Petro-Mart.