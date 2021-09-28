C-stores Have Lots Brewing for National Coffee Day 2021

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are celebrating National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 with a variety of giveaways and special offers. Consumers can enjoy free or discounted java at c-store chains across the country, with options ranging from classic brews and seasonal flavors to specialized cappuccinos, lattes and more.

Here's what's on tap:

7-ELEVEN INC.

7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards loyalty members one free, any-size coffee with the purchase of a fresh baked good at participating stores. Customers can pair a fresh-baked muffin, doughnut or pastry with a classic brew such as 7-Reserve premium coffee or the seasonal Fall Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Those looking to celebrate the day at home can enjoy a free extra-large hot coffee with any purchase through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app, only on Sept. 29.

"Our 7‑Eleven customers are constantly on-the-go, so we're elated to provide two different National Coffee Day deals to ensure they can savor their favorite hot coffee no matter where they are on September 29," said Jacob Barnes, 7‑Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. "We also know that a cup of 7‑Eleven coffee is a work of art, so we encourage our customers to craft their perfect blend any day of the year."

Just in time for the holiday, 7-Eleven has expanded its new-and-improved coffee menu, in-store technology and fresh baked goods in the Richmond, Va., Baltimore and Washington, D.C., areas, where coffee lovers can enjoy new touchscreen machines and tap levels that allow them to craft the perfect cup. The wide variety of menu options also includes espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, nitro cold brew and more.

CIRCLE K

Circle K customers can enjoy a free cup of hot or iced coffee on National Coffee Day. The retailer offers 100 percent sustainably sourced blends across all its locations, and bean-to-cup machines enable consumers to enjoy freshly ground coffee in every cup.

In addition to Circle K's original freshly ground coffee, the c-store chain is embracing the spirit of fall with a variety of cozy seasonal coffee flavors such as Harvest Spice Coffee and Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino, which customers can choose for their free cup.

"At Circle K, we recognize that National Coffee Day is the perfect time for coffee enthusiasts everywhere to enjoy their favorite beverage. By providing our customers with a free opportunity to indulge, we are actively recruiting more people to discover the quality and consistency that our freshly brewed coffee delivers," said Kevin Lewis, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Customers can text "FREE" to 31310 to receive a digital coupon for the free cup of coffee, redeemable only on Sept. 29 at participating Circle K stores.

DUNKIN'

Members of Dunkin's DD Perks loyalty program will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The offer is also available for new members who can get their first perk after signing up via the Dunkin' mobile app or at DDPerks.com.

The offer is limited to one cup per member and excludes nitro and cold brew coffee. It is not available with delivery or guest checkout.

EG AMERICA

All SmartPay Rewards mobile app users across EG America's brands, which include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill, will receive a digital coupon for one free coffee. The coupon is redeemable for hot or iced coffee in any size.

LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS

Love's is offering customers any size coffee or hot beverage for $1. When purchases are made through the Love's Connect app, all proceeds go to the travel center operator's annual Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals campaign. My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love's will donate $1 on their behalf.

"National Coffee Day is exciting because it's our chance to reward our customers and improve kids' health with donations," said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love's. "We appreciate our customers who are so generous with donating, even during difficult times."

Options include:

Signature House or Dark Roast blend

Colombian or Brazilian blend

Rainforest Alliance pumpkin coffee

Cinnabon Pumpkin Cappuccino or any cappuccino flavor

Hot tea

Love's annual CMN Hospitals campaign runs through Sept. 30.

MAPCO

MAPCO customers can "espresso themselves" on National Coffee Day with a free, regular 16-ounce coffee at all 330-plus locations throughout the Southeast.

In addition to free java on National Coffee Day, all MAPCO My Reward$ members can get a free coffee on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., valid from Sept. 7 through Nov. 8.

MAVERIK INC.

Maverik is offering medium cups of coffee for just 50 cents on Sept. 29.