09/28/2021

C-stores Have Lots Brewing for National Coffee Day 2021

Retailers across the nation are offering multiple varieties of free and discounted java.

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are celebrating National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 with a variety of giveaways and special offers. Consumers can enjoy free or discounted java at c-store chains across the country, with options ranging from classic brews and seasonal flavors to specialized cappuccinos, lattes and more.

Here's what's on tap:

7-ELEVEN INC.

7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards loyalty members one free, any-size coffee with the purchase of a fresh baked good at participating stores. Customers can pair a fresh-baked muffin, doughnut or pastry with a classic brew such as 7-Reserve premium coffee or the seasonal Fall Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Those looking to celebrate the day at home can enjoy a free extra-large hot coffee with any purchase through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app, only on Sept. 29.

"Our 7Eleven customers are constantly on-the-go, so we're elated to provide two different National Coffee Day deals to ensure they can savor their favorite hot coffee no matter where they are on September 29," said Jacob Barnes, 7Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. "We also know that a cup of 7Eleven coffee is a work of art, so we encourage our customers to craft their perfect blend any day of the year."

Just in time for the holiday, 7-Eleven has expanded its new-and-improved coffee menu, in-store technology and fresh baked goods in the Richmond, Va., Baltimore and Washington, D.C., areas, where coffee lovers can enjoy new touchscreen machines and tap levels that allow them to craft the perfect cup. The wide variety of menu options also includes espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, nitro cold brew and more.

CIRCLE K

Circle K customers can enjoy a free cup of hot or iced coffee on National Coffee Day. The retailer offers 100 percent sustainably sourced blends across all its locations, and bean-to-cup machines enable consumers to enjoy freshly ground coffee in every cup.

In addition to Circle K's original freshly ground coffee, the c-store chain is embracing the spirit of fall with a variety of cozy seasonal coffee flavors such as Harvest Spice Coffee and Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino, which customers can choose for their free cup.

"At Circle K, we recognize that National Coffee Day is the perfect time for coffee enthusiasts everywhere to enjoy their favorite beverage. By providing our customers with a free opportunity to indulge, we are actively recruiting more people to discover the quality and consistency that our freshly brewed coffee delivers," said Kevin Lewis, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Customers can text "FREE" to 31310 to receive a digital coupon for the free cup of coffee, redeemable only on Sept. 29 at participating Circle K stores.

DUNKIN'

Members of Dunkin's DD Perks loyalty program will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The offer is also available for new members who can get their first perk after signing up via the Dunkin' mobile app or at DDPerks.com.

The offer is limited to one cup per member and excludes nitro and cold brew coffee. It is not available with delivery or guest checkout.

EG AMERICA

All SmartPay Rewards mobile app users across EG America's brands, which include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill, will receive a digital coupon for one free coffee. The coupon is redeemable for hot or iced coffee in any size.

LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS

Love's is offering customers any size coffee or hot beverage for $1. When purchases are made through the Love's Connect app, all proceeds go to the travel center operator's annual Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals campaign. My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love's will donate $1 on their behalf.

"National Coffee Day is exciting because it's our chance to reward our customers and improve kids' health with donations," said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love's. "We appreciate our customers who are so generous with donating, even during difficult times."

Options include:

  • Signature House or Dark Roast blend
  • Colombian or Brazilian blend
  • Rainforest Alliance pumpkin coffee
  • Cinnabon Pumpkin Cappuccino or any cappuccino flavor
  • Hot tea

Love's annual CMN Hospitals campaign runs through Sept. 30. 

MAPCO

MAPCO customers can "espresso themselves" on National Coffee Day with a free, regular 16-ounce coffee at all 330-plus locations throughout the Southeast.

In addition to free java on National Coffee Day, all MAPCO My Reward$ members can get a free coffee on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., valid from Sept. 7 through Nov. 8.

MAVERIK INC.

Maverik is offering medium cups of coffee for just 50 cents on Sept. 29.

PILOT FLYING J

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Pilot Flying J is brewing free cups of the "best coffee on the interstate." The limited-time offer in the myRewards Plus mobile app lets customers choose from any size of dispensed hot, iced or cold brew Pilot coffee.

The offer is redeemable at more than 600 participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

"While every day is coffee day here at Pilot Flying J, we are excited to celebrate National Coffee Day by offering a free cup of our amazing coffee to our guests," said Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J, part of the Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. family of brands. "There are many options for guests to choose from, including our seasonal fall flavors. All it takes is one cup to know why Pilot Flying J is the best place to stop for the perfect cup of coffee on the road."

Pilot offers sustainable, high-quality coffee that is sourced from top regions around the world and brought to the U.S. to be "roasted for the road." Along with its usual 11 different coffees, such as Pilot House, Colombian Fair Trade and seasonal offerings, plus a variety of specialty creamers, syrups and toppings, customers have more than 500,000 different combinations to make each cup uniquely theirs, according to the operator.

Pilot Flying J's fall offerings include Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice and Apple Cider cappuccino, Bourbon Pecan coffee, Pumpkin Pie Spice creamer and Apple Pie cold brew.

QUICKCHEK CORP.

QuickChek Rewards members can get a free 20-ounce cup of hot or iced coffee.

SHEETZ INC.

Sheetz will offer one free coffee to My Sheetz Rewardz members. The free cup is valid for any size of self-serve coffee at any of the retailer's 633 locations. No purchase is necessary to participate.

Sheetz Bros. coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store. The retailer also has a line of Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more, created on traditional Italian espresso machines.          

STARBUCKS

The coffee giant will celebrate National Coffee Day as well as its 50th anniversary. Customers who bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup (up to 20 ounces) to participating locations will receive a free Pike Place Roast brewed coffee.

Additionally, select Starbucks Reserve locations, including the ones located in Seattle, Chicago and New York City, are also giving away a free Starbucks Reserve coffee or cold brew to customers who bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup.

As a final freebie, consumers can visit athome.starbucks.com to sign up for a free Pike Place Roast packaged coffee to brew at home while supplies last. The limit is one per customer.

STEWART'S SHOPS

Stewart's Shops is offering a free hot coffee from noon to close when customers use any refillable mug. Customers can also purchase one of the retailer's mugs, which are available for purchase at $2.19 plus tax.

The convenience retailer is also offering free shop-made iced coffee and cold brew in 20-ounce and 32-ounce sizes, excluding coffee Refreshers. Varieties include Pumpkin Spice, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Maple French Toast and Blueberry Crumble, as well as Stewart's House blend.

Stewart's Shops is also partnering with Two Buttons Deep, which highlights "stuff worth talking about" in New York State's Capital Region, to hold a coffee cup decorating contest. The winner will receive a year of free coffee.

Due to problems with the supply chain, cups with Stewart's iconic maroon logo are temporarily out of stock. To fill the gap, customers were invited to grab one of the new blank coffee cups and decorate it with watercolors, crayons, colored pencils, sharpies or anything else they want, and submit it to @TwoButtonsDeep via DM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The deadline was Sept. 27, and the winner will be announced on National Coffee Day.

TEXAS BORN (TXB)

TXB is offering loyalty members a coupon for two free small coffees of any variety. Customers can get a free cup for themselves and one for a friend, coworker, loved one or anyone who deserves a pick-me-up, the company said.

The coupon can be validated through the TXB mobile app at any of the Spicewood, Texas-based chain's TXB locations, as well as at its Kwik Chek c-stores that have not completed the companywide rebranding process.

WAWA INC.

Wawa is toasting its customers with a free coffee of any size, available all day at each of the chain's 940-plus locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. Wawa expects to give away nearly 1.88 million cups of coffee across its network on National Coffee Day.

Customers can come in multiple times to get a free coffee in one of Wawa's eight freshly brewed varieties. Options include Regular, Decaf, Fresh Vanilla, Hazelnut, Pumpkin Spice, 100 Percent Colombian, Cuban Roast and Dark Roast.

"At Wawa we are always looking to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, so we are thrilled to be a part of National Coffee Day by offering customers our most beloved beverage for free, all day long, at all of our locations," said Mike Sherlock, Wawa's chief fresh food and beverage officer. "We toast all those who wish to come into one of our stores to try our delicious coffee!"