C-stores Pour on the Offers for National Coffee Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are lining up to offer special deals for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29.

Free cups, discounts and giveaways are all part of the celebration taking place at c-stores and travel centers across the country. Here's a glimpse at what's being offered:

ALLTOWN FRESH

Alltown Fresh will give away free hot or iced coffee all day on Sept. 29.

In addition to serving up its small batch, locally roasted beans for free, the retailer will give away prizes of free coffee. One lucky winner will receive free coffee for a year if their cup is tagged with a special winning sticker on the bottom. A separate sticker will award free coffee for one month.

CIRCLE K

Customers can visit participating locations to receive a free medium-sized Simply Great Coffee and a free Belvita Breakfast Biscuit on Sept. 29. They can also buy any sized coffee and receive a free Belvita Breakfast Biscuit from Sept. 23-28.

CUMBERLAND FARMS

By using their smartphones to text FREECOFFEE to 64827, Cumberland Farms customers will receive a mobile coupon that they can redeem for one free signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold hot or iced coffee in any size on National Coffee Day only. The retailer is also offering a pumpkin spiced flavor pump for customers who want to create their own seasonal beverage.

LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS & COUNTRY STORES

Love's is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering customers a large, 24-ounce coffee or other hot beverage for just $1 on Sept. 29-30. On both days, hot beverage sales will go to Love's 20th annual Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) campaign.

My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase and Love's will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals on their behalf.

"Professional and four-wheel drivers rally around our CMN Hospitals campaign every year," said Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love's. "Our National Coffee Day deal is a way for us to thank them and to make a final push for our 20th annual CMN Hospitals campaign."

Beverage options include:

Signature house or dark roast blend

Colombian or Brazilian blend

Pumpkin flavored coffee

Pumpkin spice or vanilla cappuccinos

Hot chocolate

MAPCO

MAPCO customers will be able to celebrate National Coffee Day early. On Sept. 27, My Reward$ members can receive one free large cup of MAPCO Feel Good Coffee.

PILOT FLYING J

Pilot Flying J will give away one free cup of the "best coffee on the interstate" through its mobile app. On Sept. 29, customers can enjoy a cup of hot or iced coffee in any size.

Along with the free java, customers can enjoy the travel center operator's latest coffee menu additions, including the all-naturally flavored Cinnamon Spice Cold Brew and limited-time Pumpkin Maple Cappuccino at select locations.

Pilot Flying J is also giving away free coffee every Monday in September through the app in honor of Driver Appreciation month.

SHEETZ

On Sept. 29 only, all Sheetz stores will offer a free cup of cold brew coffee in any size to those who order through the Sheetz mobile app.

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA (TA)

Select TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express locations will offer one free cup of coffee to professional drivers and highway travelers on Sept. 29. All four flavors of TA's World Blends Coffee will be available: Extreme, Columbian, High Mountain Arabica and the seasonal flavor, Bourbon Pecan.

Additionally, members of TA's UltraONE loyalty program can swipe their card at the kiosk and receive a coupon for an additional free cup of coffee through Oct. 5.

"Our customers love a good cup of coffee and we wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to have some fun on National Coffee Day," said Rodney Bresnahan, TA executive vice president. "We sincerely appreciate all our customers, and the hard work and dedication of all professional drivers. We hope this brings some joy to their day."