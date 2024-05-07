California Boasts Growing Network of EV Charging Stations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in California aren't likely to have range anxiety any time soon.

The state now has one EV fast charging station for every five gas stations, according to the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On April 27, the end of Earth Week 2024, Newsom announced that Tesla is opening its supercharging network to additional models of non-Tesla EVs, adding thousands of fast chargers to the state's EV charging network.

