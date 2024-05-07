California Boasts Growing Network of EV Charging Stations
"This is all in an effort to build out the infrastructure in the state of California that currently totals 105,000 electric vehicle chargers for public use and about 10,000 of these supercharging stations," Newsom said in a video posted on social media.
A quarter of new vehicle purchases in the state are electric vehicles, according to Newsom.
"California dominates in this space. We want to maintain that leadership, maintain that dominance, as we transition from dirty tailpipes to a low-carbon, green growth future," he added.
[Read more: Four Factors C-store Owners Should Consider Before Installing EV Chargers]
Sales of zero-emission vehicles — which include full-battery EVs, hydrogen fuel cell EVs and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles — have risen dramatically since Gov. Newsom signed an executive order in 2020 calling for a rule to require all new car sales to be zero-emission by 2035, according to the governor's office.
Other key statistics the office shared include:
- A total of 1,846,874 zero-emission vehicle sales have taken place in the state to date.
- Approximately 34% of new zero-emission vehicles sold in the United States are sold in California, according to the Veloz EV Market Report.
- If California were a country, it would rank fourth in EV sales behind China, the United States and Germany.
- Thousands of dollars in grants and rebates are available for low-income Californians.