Calloway Oil Welcomes Fourth Generation of Family Leadership

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Calloway Oil Co. is welcoming the next generation of family leadership to its 63-year-old business.

Trenton and Julia Langston have been named vice presidents of Maryville-based Calloway Oil, an Exxon, Gulf and unbranded fuel company and operator of 23 E-Z Stop Food Mart convenience stores in eight east Tennessee counties.

"I am excited both as a business owner and a father to welcome Julia and Trenton to the company," said Tommy Hunt, president and co-owner of Calloway Oil. "Trenton and Julia bring experience in marketing, consumer products and prepared foods, as well as years working with larger organizations and with companies that supply our businesses. With my daughter and son-in-law on board, this is now a company that celebrates four-generations of family leadership."

After finishing her MBA, Julia moved to Dallas to work as a management trainee with CROSSMARK, a sales and marketing services company in the consumer goods and services industry. There, she held multiple positions before joining Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

"It started when I was 15, and my dad would drive me to work in the summers. I worked summers during high school and college and then worked fulltime for a year after my undergraduate degree before beginning my MBA program, doing payroll," she recalled. "At Mars Wrigley, I started on the convenience team as retail manager in the central South. One of my roles was calling on HT Hackney before moving to the Kroger team. After 10 years working in the industry, I followed what has always been my dream and joined the family business."

Trenton, who grew up in Smithfield, N.C., attended Wake Forest for his undergraduate and graduate degrees. He went on to become a management trainee with CROSSMARK.

After that, Trenton held roles with Rug Doctor and FreshOne before joining Radio Systems Corp. in Knoxville, Tenn. He worked on the SportDOG and PetSafe Brands for three years before the move to Calloway.

"My background is in sales, marketing, and consumer goods, which will be a good foundation in this new opportunity. I am excited to have the opportunity to come to this great company. For Tommy and the Calloway family to trust this 60-year legacy to Julia and me is also a very humbling experience," Trenton commented. "We are lucky to have a great team of people here at Calloway and E-Z Stop to help guide us into the future. They know the family legacy and bring a wealth of knowledge that will help us navigate as we build the company for long term growth."

Calloway Oil and E-Z Stop, as a combined entity, ring in annual sales totaling more than $100 million. The company was founded by Hugh and Helen Calloway along with her father, Bruford Everett Mills, in 1957.