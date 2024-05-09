Candy Industry Veteran Passes Away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — CandyRific LLC owner and CEO Rob Auerbach passed away May 7. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Auerbach, alongside partners Michael and Paul Roberts, founded CandyRific in 2000. His work focused on bringing popular licenses to the company's products.

According to CandyRific, Auerbach had a keen eye for both licensing and branding opportunities within the candy industry. In part to Auerbach's efforts, CandyRific now has licenses with some of the most well-known brands in the world, including M&M'S, Skittles, Star Wars, Disney, Warner Bros., Universal and DreamWorks, among others.