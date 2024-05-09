Candy Industry Veteran Passes Away
[Read more: In Memoriam]
Earlier in his career, Auerbach founded Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets in 1977, which specialized in supplements, natural grocery goods and organic produce. Rainbow Blossom is now managed by Auerbach's daughter, Summer.
Auerbach is remembered for his love of thoroughbred racing. He was in attendance of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, recently held May 4.
He is survived by his wife, Pumpkin, and daughters, Summer and Star.
"Above all things, Rob loved his family. He was the most positive person you could ever meet. Rob was a gifted storyteller with a great sense of humor, and he made everyone feel happier just being around him," BJ Ruckriegel, president at CandyRific, and Lou DiMarco, president at Hilco Sweets, said in a joint statement.
Hilco Sweets is a subsidiary of CandyRific, which purchased the Pennsylvania-based company in 2014 for $1 million.
CandyRific has appeared on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists of fastest-growing companies in the United States consecutively for the last seven years.