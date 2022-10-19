Candy Supplier Community Members Inducted Into NCSA Candy Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) honored 12 candy and snack supplier community members during its 51st Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 15.

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, and must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience), and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination.

Honorees demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements, according to NCSA.

The 2022 class of honorees are:

Doug Boes, Shankman & Associates Inc.;

Jennifer Dilts, Dollar General Corp.;

Peter Greweling, Culinary Institute of America;

Jeff Grossman, YummyEarth Inc.;

Dwayne Hallan, Long Grove Confectionery Co.;

Terri Hoggatt, Jelly Belly Candy Co.;

Mark McArdle, McArdle Inc.;

Troy Pearley, Divine Chocolate Ltd.;

Stacey Rutherford, Burdette Beckmann Inc.;

Edward Seibolt, Fannie May Confections/Ferrero; and

Paul Adams and Emmert Brooks, Adams & Brooks Inc., who were inducted posthumously.

"Congratulations to the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2022. We are proud to recognize these 12 dedicated professionals and honor their commitment to the confectionery industry," said Joe Melville, president of NCSA. "Each honoree boasts more than 20 years of service and experience, helping to evolve, innovate and pioneer the industry as a whole. We celebrate each of these deserving individuals and their many accomplishments."

Each inductee received a Candy Hall of Fame plaque and pin at the ceremony to commemorate their induction.

The 2022 Candy Hall of Fame event took place during a black-tie banquet at the Renaissance Tampa Hotel International Plaza.

Formed in 1899, the National Confectionery Sales Association is dedicated to recognition, fellowship, education and mentoring.