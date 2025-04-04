Capitol Petroleum Group’s 30-Day Fuel Logistics Implementation: Key Lessons

Capitol Petroleum Group (CPG), a fast-growing Mid-Atlantic fuel distributor and retailer, operates across 228 sites and continues to grow through strategic acquisitions. As the company scaled, logistical inefficiencies such as delayed deliveries and inaccurate inventory data, a pervasive industry challenge—led to revenue losses and highlighted the urgent need for real-time visibility and improved management.



Join Titan Cloud's Brent Puzak, Jeff Sexten and Amanda Brock along with Chris DeCarlo, Director of Fuel Pricing and Transportation at CPG, as they share insights into CPG's rapid, one-month implementation journey. Learn how real-time logistics visibility and automated workflows enable fuel retailers to take control, streamline delivery scheduling, and optimize operations more effectively.



You’ll see how:

Real-time logistics insights can help identify and reduce delivery inefficiencies

The role accurate, frequent inventory polling plays in preventing fuel run-outs

CPG navigated a swift rollout with Titan Cloud’s best-in-class onboarding

Don't let outdated logistics hold your business back.

Learn how quickly you can gain control with Titan Cloud.