 Skip to main content
Sponsored Content

The Case for Remanufacturing: Extending Foodservice Equipment Life

Extend the lifetime of your food and beverage dispensing equipment with remanufacturing from Marmon Renew.
C. Shanahan, [email protected]
5/1/2025

In today's fast-paced convenience and foodservice industry, maintaining uptime of foodservice equipment is essential for ensuring customer satisfaction and efficient operations. Over time, foodservice equipment experiences wear and tear resulting in downtime and maintenance costs. 

That’s where remanufacturing comes in.

Purchasing new foodservice equipment can be costly.  Remanufacturing beverage dispensers and foodservice equipment offers significant cost savings and environmental sustainability. Remanufacturing provides quality, reliability and compliance because the equipment is being built to a ‘like-new’ state. Additionally, remanufacturing offers customized options and in turn, can help reduce downtime in your operations. 

At Marmon Renew, we specialize in remanufacturing a full range of equipment including: 

  • Beverage
  • Valves
  • Carbonators
  • Fountain,
  • Coffee and tea
  • Frozen carbonated equipment
  • Juice dispensers
  • Commercial and restaurant-grade equipment

Whether a business is a convenience or gas station store whose owners offer fountain and frozen beverages and coffee for purchase; a QSR or FSR serving customers, fountain and frozen carbonated beverage brand owners; or a bottler that provide beverage dispensing equipment to their customers, remanufacturing can provide efficiencies to a business.  

Marmon Renew Fountain Dispenser

Our Proven Process

As foodservice equipment is received from customers, it undergoes a thorough inspection and triage process by our skilled technicians. To begin, the extent of any damage to the equipment is determined. Then a rigorous process is followed: 

  • Inspection & Triage. Units are disassembled into their individual parts.
  • Tear Down & Disassembly. Trained technicians inspect each part for defects, damage, and cosmetic appearance.
  • Clean & Sanitize. The parts are cleaned and pressure washed where needed.
  • Re-Graining & Buffing. Pieces are re-grained and buffed.
  • Assembly & Build. Processes include additional cleaning and sanitizing; the parts are processed accordingly.
  • Quality Testing & Programming. Technicians perform quality testing and programming of components.
  • Final Assembly. Upon passing inspection, the parts are staged and assembled.
  • Final Packaging. The equipment is packaged and shipped. 

Cost Savings

One of the most significant advantages of remanufacturing is the cost savings it provides. Remanufactured equipment is more affordable than purchasing new units. By choosing remanufactured beverage dispensers and foodservice equipment, businesses may save substantially, and in turn, reinvest in other areas of the operation such as staff training or marketing. Warranties are offered, depending on the type of equipment. 

Environmental Sustainability

Remanufacturing can play a crucial role in promoting environmental sustainability. By choosing to remanufacture equipment, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint. The remanufacturing process at Marmon Renew involves reusing existing components, when possible, which minimizes the need for new raw materials, in turn reducing waste. We estimate we dispose of less than 3% of the original equipment. By supporting remanufacturing, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Marmon Renew Commercial Freezer Testing

Quality and Reliability

Marmon Renew remanufactures to a ‘like-new’ condition so the equipment can be just as reliable and well-performing as new equipment. We follow stringent quality control processes to ensure equipment parts meet or exceed industry standards. 

Equipment components are thoroughly inspected, repaired, or replaced as needed, and then the equipment is tested to ensure optimal performance. The attention to detail that our technicians provide ensures that remanufactured beverage dispensers and foodservice equipment deliver consistent and reliable results in serving carbonated and frozen beverages, hot coffee and tea, and keeping products cold in commercial freezers. 

Compliance

We utilize an assembly line production process and follow a rigorous schedule of final inspections and testing set to equal or exceed OEM specifications. We have a quality management service (QMS) focused on continuous improvements. 

Marmon Renew holds Certified Refrigeration Energy Specialist (CRES), National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), and Underwriters Laboratories certifications. 

Tailored Solutions

Marmon Renew offers tailored solutions based on customers’ specific requests or on industry standards. We encourage our customers to talk with us about the needs, objectives and goals of their business. We can upgrade remanufactured equipment during the remanufacturing process, adding new features that incorporate the latest advancements in equipment to enhance the functionality and efficiency of beverage dispensers and foodservice equipment, allowing your business to stay competitive and help you reach your business goals. 

Remanufacturing wrap

Remanufacturing beverage and foodservice equipment offers numerous advantages, from cost savings and environmental sustainability to tailored solutions while maintaining quality, reliability and compliance. 

As the foodservice industry continues to evolve, remanufacturing presents a viable and attractive solution for customers looking to stay competitive and sustainable in the long term.

Visit Marmon Renew to learn more about remanufacturing and contact us to develop a solution for your business. 

About the Author

C. Shanahan, [email protected]

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds