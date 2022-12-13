Casey's Access Retail Media Network Will Go Live in Early 2023

ANKENY, Iowa — The new year will bring a new venture for Casey's General Stores Inc.

The convenience store retail will launch Casey's Access, an end-to-end retail media business bringing together convenience guest data alongside Casey's pizza restaurant offering, in early 2023.

According to Casey's, consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and other vendor partners will be able to leverage data to connect audiences with relevant promotions, offers and marketing content. The program also provides partners the benefit of all owned and operated store locations delivering strong, consistent execution from digital to brick-and-mortar experience.

Ankeny-based Casey's in the third largest c-store chain on the Convenience Store News Top 100 and the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States.

When Casey's Access launches in early 2023, the retail media network will create opportunities for brands to leverage the company's scale and new capabilities including:

Targeting guests visiting Casey's more than 2,400 stores across 16 states;

Omnichannel presence with in-store, online, and at-pump opportunities for consumers to transact;

Onsite owned media, in-store media and offsite paid media leveraging rich, first-party data; and

Campaign measurement and analytics to enable ongoing investment optimization.

"We are excited to launch Casey's Access and work with partners as we evolve our consumer messaging to omnichannel marketing that deepens the relationships with our guests. Our program will harness the power of first-party data and our API-led technology stack to leverage new capabilities and generate value," said Vice President of Digital Experiences Art Sebastian.

"Casey's holds a unique position in retail media because we own and operate all our locations and attract a guest that chooses us for typical convenience store offerings as well as our one-of-a-kind, handmade pizza and prepared food business," Sebastian added.

According to Casey's, during joint business planning over the past two-plus years the company "has leaned heavily into the notion that Casey's is the place where partnering CPG companies will receive outsized returns on their investments."

Casey's Access is another key component of the Casey's value proposition that partners can leverage to help ensure the activation and overall success of their key programs and innovation, the company stated.

It selected Citrus Ad to build and launch the in-house, retail media network.

Casey's Access is just the latest step in the convenience retailer's digital transformation journey. Earlier this year, it launched their collaboration portal with IRI to give CPG partners access to both transaction and loyalty data as part of their joint business plans. In 2021, Casey's partnered with Salesforce to implement their customer data platform solution where first-party data is unified and offers a single-view of their guests.