Casey's Adds to Alcoholic Beverage Offering

ANKENY, Iowa — Convenience store operator Casey's General Stores Inc. will be adding a Myers's Rum Single Barrel Select program in certain markets, expanding its alcoholic beverage offerings. Sazerac-owned Myers's Rum will be available in 90 stores in Illinois starting this month.

The increased Sazerac selections come in conjunction with Casey's Buffalo Trace Distillery Single Barrel Select program, which was launched in March 2021 and offered customers single barrel bourbon to purchase at select Casey’s locations in Illinois. The company plans to expand availability of Buffalo Trace to select stores in Iowa and Missouri beginning in February.

"After [the] successful launch of our Buffalo Trace program, we are excited to bring a new brand to our Single Barrel program with a Myers's Single Barrel Select Rum," said Eric Long, director of packaged beverages for Casey's. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with a great partner like Sazerac to bring these unique offerings to Casey's guests."

The Myers's Single Barrel Rum series finishes a traditional Jamaican rum in barrels previously used by other Sazerac brands, with the inaugural release finished specifically in hand-selected American oak barrels previously used for aging rye whisky. The result delivers a spicy rye finish to the balanced rum, showcasing the impact aging techniques has on flavor.

The rum combines notes of sweet sugar cane, dark red fruits, prunes, caramel, leather and slight nuttiness, with an aftertaste of overripe fruit and dark chocolate over a medium oakiness.

Founded in 1850, Sazerac is one of America's oldest family owned, privately held distillers with national operations in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland and California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada.

Distilled since 1879, the Myers's Rum brand was purchased by Sazerac in 2018.

Founded by Donald Lamberti in 1967, Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,400 convenience stores in 16 states.