Casey's Adds Curbside Pickup to Its Mobile App Offerings

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores now offers curbside pickup through a technology-enabled offering accessible via the Casey's mobile app.

Customers can now have Casey's pizza and more than 100 products delivered to their car.

The service is free of charge and performed by employees who continue to practice enhanced safety precautions.

"We see more and more guests seeking curbside pickup options to save time and feel safe," said Art Sebastian, vice president, digital experience, Casey's. "Casey's has developed our curbside offering as a fully-integrated option inside our app, enabling us to deliver a best-in-class experience for our guests."

Casey's first tested curbside pickup at multiple convenience stores in Kansas City, Mo., and Des Moines, Iowa, before expanding it to more than 80 locations in the greater Cedar Rapids, Iowa, metropolitan area in July and August.

During the pilot test, Casey's customers expressed their appreciation for the new options and found it very convenient to place their pizza and grocery order, then arrive and have it placed in their vehicle's trunk by a team member, the company said.

"We are excited to expand our shopping options, and ultimately want to provide our guests safe, convenient choices — whether they use curbside pickup, stop in the store to see a familiar face, or have their order delivered," Sebastian added.

Following the wide rollout, more than 2,000 Casey's stores now offer curbside pickup. Customers can order using the Casey's app or online at Caseys.com

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states.