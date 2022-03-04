Casey's Adds GetUpside to Its Digital Toolbox

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's is teaming with GetUpside to offer the platform's cashback promotions available to customers. The partnership will kick off with fuel promotions before expanding to include in-store and restaurant promotions in the months to come.

"Casey's is always looking for ways to offer our guests more value, and we're excited to partner with GetUpside to do just that," said Casey's Vice President of Digital Art Sebastian. "GetUpside's approach to measurement allows them to prove their impact and complement our existing programs while they drive value to users."

To take advantage of the promotions, customers can open the GetUpside mobile app, claim a promotion from a Casey's location, make a purchase as usual and earn cash in the app.

The launch coincides with Casey's increased investment in digital tools that boost guest loyalty and have a proven impact on profit, according to the company.

"Casey's continues to thrive in today's increasingly competitive retail environment because they innovate for their customers," said GetUpside CEO Alex Kinnier. "We're proud to partner with such a beloved brand to put them in touch with the customers they're not reaching today and keep them coming back, so we can deliver incremental profit to their business."

Ankeny-based Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer, with more than 2,400 stores, and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.