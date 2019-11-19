Casey's Brings Artificial Intelligence Platform to Its Customer Experience

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is bringing artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the customer experience through a new partnership with technology solutions provider Punchh.

With the AI-powered platform, Casey's will build one-on-one customer relationships to grow loyalty, increase revenue and quickly deliver a return on investment (ROI).

"Punchh is exciting because they're constantly pushing the boundaries of how retailers can leverage AI to enhance every step of the customer journey — from new customer acquisition to loyalist activation and beyond," said Art Sebastian, vice president of digital experience for Casey's.

Founded in 2010, Punchh's partners include nearly 200 global enterprise brands in more than 93,000 retail locations.

"Consumers expect ubiquity of experiences online and off. In-store retail remains extremely popular and is one of the most powerful relationship building channels ever created. However, ecommerce has changed expectations for personalization so dramatically that marketers need to incorporate AI in order to remain competitive," said Shyam Rao, CEO of Punchh. "Our platform gives retailers an unparalleled understanding of how customers engage with their brand in the real world, along with the ability to use that understanding to create AI-powered experiences that keep customers coming back for more."

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey’s operates 2,100 throughout the Midwest and South. The company is No. 8 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.