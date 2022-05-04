Casey's Brings Back Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc.'s Summer of Freedom sweepstakes is back for another year. The second-annual campaign presents the convenience store chain's guests with the opportunity to win an "epic" summer adventure of their choice, as well as free fuel for the summer.

"Summertime is a 'get out and have fun' season that has people craving adventure, and Casey's is your one-stop shop for everything you need. With our delicious pizza, grab-and-go food items and snacks, and cold drinks, Casey's can fuel whatever your summer brings," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer.

There are two ways for customers to participate:

Scratch, Match, and Win Game: Casey's Rewards members can play a Scratch, Match, and Win Game in the Casey's app or online daily. They simply "scratch a match" for a chance to win millions of free, instant prizes, such as pizza slices and fountain drinks.

Prize Drawings: Throughout the summer, qualifying purchases using a Casey's Rewards account automatically enter guests into the weekly and monthly prize drawings to win one of four summer adventures or free fuel for the summer.

Beginning this month, there will be a drawing each month for an adventure package winner, and a drawing each week for a free summer of fuel winner. Rewards members also have the chance to win an instant prize every day by opening the app and playing the Scratch, Match, and Win Game.

Grand-prize winners in the Summer of Freedom sweepstakes will have the opportunity to choose from one of the following epic summer adventures:

Float Trip Excursion : A seven-day getaway trip to Meramec River Resort in southeast Missouri, along with up to 10 guests for a fun-filled floating trip. Kayak and raft rentals are included, plus expenses for food, travel and other essentials.

Lake Week Excursion : A seven-day stay at Big Cedar Lodge in southwest Missouri with a private cabin, fishing barge rental, and lake cruise. Winners can bring up to five guests to join them on this lake getaway.

Ultimate Backyard BBQ : This prize has all the fixings to host friends and family in "an outdoor BBQ space of everyone ' s dreams. " Winners can receive a new Traeger grill, eight-seat patio dining set, smart speakers, cornhole set, and outdoor fridge.

Backyard Adventures : Winners can choose this option for a Canam Maverick Sport all-terrain vehicle, along with helmets, to enjoy off-road experiences.

As Convenience Store News previously reported, Casey's offered its Summer of Freedom sweepstakes for the first time in 2021, when it handed out millions of free prizes, including a live concert from country music star Lee Brice.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.