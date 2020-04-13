Casey's Brings on Restaurant Industry Veteran to Lead Foodservice

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. tapped Michelle Wickham for the role of vice president, foodservice.

Wickham, who has more than 30 years of restaurant experience, will continue to evolve the retailer's $1.1 billion prepared foodservice business, advancing the incorporation of a restaurant mindset for the menu quality, consistency and innovation across the company's footprint, according to Casey's.

"Michelle's extensive experience in the restaurant industry will be crucial for the continuing elevation of our guests' experience with convenient food," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's General Stores. "We look forward to her leadership and the passion and energy she will bring in helping Casey's ensure our stores are consistently delivering delicious food and beverages, on-the-go, and at the highest quality."

As an industry veteran, Wickham has experience across quick service, fast casual and casual dining. She most recently served as vice president of culinary, category, R&D management and catering for the national burger chain Red Robin.

Wickham's previous roles include multiple operational, sales and product development positions with Qdoba Mexican Eats, the Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Seattle's Best and Yum! Brands.

"I am thrilled to join Casey's and truly meet guests where, how and when they want Casey's delicious food," Wickham said.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates 2,193 convenience stores in 16 states.