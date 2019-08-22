Press enter to search
Casey's to Build New Prototype Store in Missouri

08/22/2019
Casey's General Stores

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is looking to the forward with a planned convenience store in Missouri.

Casey's new location in Belton, Mo., will serve as the c-store retailer's new store prototype. It will feature a bigger full-service kitchen, expanded menu and more seating, according to the Kansas City Star.

At 6,000 square feet, it will be double the size of many c-stores in the retailer's portfolio.

"As much as possible, Casey's looks at what the community needs, the amount of space we are able to secure for a site, as well as sales and operational considerations to inform store format," said Megan Elfers, Casey's vice president of marketing and advertising.

Construction on the new Belton location, which will part of the Cornerstone Pointe Development area, is slated to get underway next spring, the news outlet added.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest.

